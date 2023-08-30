"My everything": LeBron James' heartfelt message to daughter Zhuri as she embarks on 3rd grade

It has been a tough summer for LeBron James and his family, but they still enjoy simple joys like Zhuri James getting ready for her first day as a 3rd grade student. In an Instagram post by LeBron James' wife, Savannah, a picture of Zhuri getting ready for school with a caption:

"3rd Grade, here she comes. And she is ready!" said Savannah James on her Instagram post.

LeBron James Instagram Story

LeBron James put the same picture on his Instagram story with the caption, "My Everything!".

Zhuri Nova is the youngest of the James family and the 8-year-old is the only daughter of LeBron and Savannah. Being the daughter of the most popular basketball player today has some perks and that is getting her own YouTube channel up to 206,000 subscribers at that early age.

Entering his 21st NBA season, LeBron James is now the oldest active player in the league at 38 years old. The four-time NBA champion continues to add milestones every year he plays and his most recent achievement was surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's All-Time leading scorer in points.

In reaching the feat, the 19-time NBA All-Star was honored at the 2023 ESPYS Awards with the Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Even with most of his peers already retired, James still has a lot left on his tank and is set to play for the Los Angeles Lakers until at least the 2024-25 NBA season.

LeBron James' son Bronny goes back to school after recovering from a cardiac arrest

This wasn't the off-season that LeBron James envisioned as Bronny James collapsed during basketball practice in USC back on July 24. After a series of tests from the top medical hospitals in the country, the 18-year-old is back at school.

In Bronny James' recent social media post, he was seen on the field cheering on the USC Trojans football team together with his basketball teammates.

On July 27, LeBron thanked his fans for their concern and prayed for Bronny James' health.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," said James on the social media platform X. "Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

There is no word yet if Bronny James will be able to play basketball this season but at least he looks happy after a very scary scary experience.

