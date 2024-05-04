Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić hadn’t yet hoisted his first MVP trophy. The Nuggets hadn’t yet hosted their first parade in franchise history. Yet, Aaron Gordon already sensed what awaited him after Denver acquired him leading into the 2021 trade deadline.

“My expectations were championships for this team,” Gordon said.

The Nuggets had already appeared in the 2020 Western Conference Finals after overcoming two 3-1 playoff series deficits to the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. Jokić already showed he could become an elite center. Jamal Murray already showed he could become an elite point guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Gordon and his dynamic play gives Denver a fresh gear

After losing to the Lakers in five games in the Western Conference Finals, however, the Nuggets wanted more depth and defenders to fill out the rest of their championship puzzle. Nearly two years later, the Nuggets have nearly completed that puzzle by acquiring Gordon from Orlando before the 2021 trade deadline and signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the 2022 offseason. Nuggets coach Michael Malone considered those moves as the most consequential non-draft acquisitions during his nine-year coaching tenure.

“Those are difference makers,” Malone said. “That definitely moved the needle and put us in a position once we were healthy to win a championship.”

A year after winning their first NBA title in franchise history, the Nuggets have a legitimate chance to become the 26th out of a 76 teams to win consecutive NBA championships.

Denver swept the Lakers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The No. 2 Nuggets enter their second-round playoff series against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday holding an advantage both with their homecourt and experience. And Jokić and Murray have remained the NBA’s most consistent duo both with production and chemistry.

Yet, the Nuggets have other reasons why they have a strong chance to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat as the lone teams to defend their NBA title. The main one? That points to Gordon, who has consistently elevated the Nuggets with his versatile defense, rebounding and occasional scoring.

“That’s the most important thing, that he accepts his role,” Jokić said. “He knows what’s doing. Without him, we would not be the same team.”

Consider the numerous ways that Gordon has lifted the Nuggets.

During Denver’s championship run last season, Gordon ranked fourth on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game) and third in rebounding (6.0). He nearly replicated those numbers this year in Denver’s first-round matchup against the Lakers in points (13.8) and rebounds (9.8).

Gordon limited key opponents in the regular season, including the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (3-for-9), Orlando’s Paulo Banchero (3-for-9) and Golden State’s Stephen Curry (5-for-14). Gordon also excelled defensively in the playoffs against the Lakers’ Anthony Davis (5-for-12) and D’Angelo Russell (0-for-6). Though LeBron James fared well against him (20-for-32), Gordon forced him to commit six turnovers. In Denver’s Game 3 win over the Lakers, Gordon recorded playoff career-highs in points (29) and rebounds (15).

“What you love about Aaron Gordon is there is never any complaining. There is never anything. He just goes out there and does his job,” Malone said. “He is a terrific embodiment of being truly selfless across the board. Very, very thankful that we made that trade all of those years ago to bring him here.”

As the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Gordon instantly became the Orlando Magic’s primary option. Rarely did it lead to winning amid five missed playoff appearances and two first-round playoff exits (2014-21). Yet, the Nuggets became enamored with Gordon’s athleticism, physicality and team-oriented play. Therefore, Denver parted ways with a reliable two-way player (Gary Harris), promising rookie (R.J. Hampton) and a first-round pick (2025) to acquire Gordon.

“When you make a trade of that magnitude, you have to give something up,” Malone said. “Gary Harris was such a big part of my early years here in Denver. I love Gary and miss Gary. But getting a guy like Aaron Gordon in today’s NBA, who can guard multiple positions and now he’s a starting power forward and backup center? He’s really just doing it all for us right now.”

Gordon made an immediate impact once he joined Denver. In only his third game with the Nuggets, Gordon helped Denver defeat a fully healthy Clippers team with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. After witnessing that performance, Malone believed the Nuggets could seriously contend for an NBA title.

That all changed when Murray tore the ACL in his left knee in the last month of the 2020-21 season. During the Phoenix Suns’ second-round sweep against the Nuggets, Gordon averaged nine points on only 41% shooting while collecting almost as many rebounds (3.8) as fouls (2.5) and turnovers (2.3). Gordon improved a year later in the Nuggets’ first-round playoff series against Golden State with 13.8 points on a 42.6% clip and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Nuggets still lost in five games amid injuries to Murray and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

“You take those injuries out of the game. I felt like we would’ve already won a championship,” Gordon said. “It’s great playing with these guys. These guys are so damn talented. Just so amazing at the sport that it makes the game easy.”

That starts with Jokić and Murray, whom Gordon observed have “a crazy-two man game.” Gordon lauded Jokić for playing “the right way” and labeled him a “basketball genius” with how he prioritizes team-oriented play in favor of individual production. Gordon praised Murray for being “a cold killer” for making both clutch shots and passes.

The Nuggets’ effectiveness also stems from Gordon, who has mastered punishing opponents with his off-ball cuts, timely rebounds and pinpoint passes while they are distracted with managing Jokić, Murray and Porter. Naturally, Gordon’s teammates often look for him because he will often end up in the right place at the right time.

“He’s an easy target to find,” Porter said. “You can throw the ball up anywhere, and he’s going to go get it and throw it up strong and dunk it, probably. So then he is always looking for me, whether it’s in transition. He knows the type of shots I’m capable of hitting. I know where he feels comfortable as well.”

Gordon described himself as “a utility guy” for how he has mastered those nuances. He and his teammates have mostly thrived through the Nuggets’ read-and-react system as opposed to specific playcalls. That has empowered the Nuggets’ players, including Gordon, to make best use of their basketball IQ.

Yet, the Nuggets view Gordon in larger terms. They have argued he should have played in this year’s All-Star game. They also credit him for how he has become and may remain the team’s missing championship ingredient to complement Jokić, Murray and Porter.

“He’s definitely undervalued,” Murray said of Gordon. “Everybody has a piece. Everybody does what they do. And he’s just another part of that. He's a prime example of somebody who can come to a different team and just be a team guy.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider with Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.