“My favorite books in middle school was RL Stine’s Goosebumps books”- LeBron James takes a trip down the memory lane and reminisces his favorite books

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. But just like anyone else, he went through school, read books, watched movies and more. In a recent interview, James revealed his favorite books growing up.

In a video posted by the LeBron James Family Foundation, James revealed his favorite books growing up. The four-time NBA champion mentioned that he's a fan of the horror genre and enjoyed reading R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps."

"My favorite books in middle school was the R.L. Stine's 'Goosebumps' books. I used to love those books. I really loved those books," James said.

For those unfamiliar, "Goosebumps" is a series of horror-themed children's books by R.L. Stine. It's the second highest-selling book series behind J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter."

LeBron James' accomplishments in his career are up there with the best of them. However, he has become a cultural icon that has reached the levels of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He's also ventured into the entertainment industry, as well as sports ownership and other industries.

His LeBron James Family Foundation is something bigger, launched in 2005 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The foundation is a way for James to give back so much to the community, with the main focus on education.

LeBron James is a huge fan of reading books

One of LeBron James' hobbies on the road while traveling during the NBA season is reading. James also told USA Today that he used books to calm his mind during the NBA playoffs. And during his first NBA championship run with the Miami Heat, James read "The Hunger Games."

"For me, it's relaxing honestly. You spend so much preparation for the games, sometimes you just need to get away from it for a little bit. The reading has helped me get away from the game a little bit, and I'm able zero in once I'm done and get ready for the games," James said.

Some of the books LeBron James has read include "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho, "Decoded" by Jay-Z, "West by West: My Charmed, Tormented Life" by Jerry West, "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo, "Divergent" by Veronica Roth, and "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" by Alex Haley and Malcolm X.

