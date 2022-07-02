“My first player development coach he told me ‘come at 10 AM’ … I was there at 8” - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he gives everything for the game, says nobody would believe his success, not even his closest friend

There are multiple reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top players in the NBA, but the thing that stands out the most is his work ethic. Compared to other young superstars, he was not always on the path to superstardom.

When he was drafted 15th overall back in 2013, Giannis was seen as a work in progress. He had the potential, but it was far from set in stone.

Thanks to his strong work ethic and desire to be great, Giannis was able to become the player he is today.

Still only 27 years old, Giannis is already a multi-time MVP champion, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. This past season, he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks.

During a recent interview with Jalen Rose, Giannis Antetokounmpo provided some insight into how determined he is as a player. He recalled the first time he linked up with a player development coach on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis said:

"I remember I met my first player development coach, and he told me, 'Come at 10 a.m..'

"I was 18. Any 18-year-old wants to sleep and play video games. I was there at 8. He was like, 'What are you doing here?' ... I'm like, 'Coach, you told me come at 10 a.m. I'm here at 8. I want this.'"

Jalen Rose @JalenRose



talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog



linktr.ee/jalenrose When people doubt you, prove them wrong. @Giannis_An34 talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog #RenaissanceMan When people doubt you, prove them wrong. 💯 @Giannis_An34 talks about watching his story in “RISE” and what it’s like as an underdog #RenaissanceMan linktr.ee/jalenrose https://t.co/7Mzm0RGJSd

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the ideal NBA superstar

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Stories like this are a testament to why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dream scenario for a franchise when they are drafting their superstar. Not only does he want to be great, but he has the work ethic to back it up.

However, this did not happen by accident. Giannis is on track to become one of the NBA's greatest talents because he works day in and day out to achieve those dreams.

Giannis understands that nothing comes easy, and he has earned everything that is in front of him right now.

Bango Burner 🦌 @BangoBurner_



33 points

7 rebounds

2 steals

4 blocks



77.8% FG

78.3% TS



stepped up in Giannis' absence

1 year ago: The greatest individual performance from a big man in NBA playoff history33 points7 rebounds2 steals4 blocks77.8% FG78.3% TSstepped up in Giannis' absence 1 year ago: The greatest individual performance from a big man in NBA playoff history▫️ 33 points▫️ 7 rebounds▫️ 2 steals▫️ 4 blocks▫️ 77.8% FG▫️ 78.3% TSstepped up in Giannis' absence https://t.co/VMrIveQuUq

Because of this, the Milwaukee Bucks have stumbled into a gold mine. In an era where stars are constantly jumping ship for a better situation, Giannis has stood firm with the franchise that drafted him.

Not only has he worked endlessly to improve his game, but the result of the countless hours put in was the franchise securing a championship.

At this point in time, it is hard to say there is a superstar out there right now working harder than Antetokounmpo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far