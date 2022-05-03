"My former teammate, arguably the MVP of this league... we want Joel to play" - Miami Heat star comes out in support of Joel Embiid, mentions he feels "bad" for him

Joel Embiid sat out Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday. His absence due to a facial injury was surely a factor as the Heat went on to win the game 106-92 on their home floor.

Instead of thanking their luck that Embiid, an MVP candidate this season, was out of the contest, the Miami players had nothing but good wishes for him.

Speaking about Joel Embiid before the start of the game, current Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler said on behalf of his team:

“I feel bad for my guy. My former teammate, arguably the MVP of this league. I think I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we want Joel to play. I hope he recovers well and gets back very, very soon.”

John Clark @JClarkNBCS “I feel bad for my guy. My former teammate, arguably the MVP of this league. I think I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we want Joel to play. I hope he recovers well and gets back very, very soon”



-Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid being out with fractured orbital bone “I feel bad for my guy. My former teammate, arguably the MVP of this league. I think I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we want Joel to play. I hope he recovers well and gets back very, very soon”-Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid being out with fractured orbital bone https://t.co/mvklZFGttm

Butler and Embiid were teammates during the 2018-19 season after the former was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers by the Minnesota Timberwolves in November 2019.

Together, Butler and Embiid forged a formidable partnership as they carried the 76ers to a conference semis berth in 2019. However, they lost in seven games to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors.

Butler's sympathetic words for Embiid came in the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers center suffering a right orbital fracture and concussion. He picked up the injury while trying to defend Pascal Siakam in the closing minutes of Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

The earliest that Joel Embiid can play for Philadelphia in their ongoing series against Miami is in Game 3 or 4. He will only be available if he clears the NBA's concussion protocols and gets a good report on his orbital fracture.

Miami Heat canter to Game 1 victory in Joel Embiid's absence

The Miami Heat were involved in a tight contest with the Philadelphia 76ers at half-time (trailed 50-51). However, the hosts outscored the visitors 56-41 in the second half to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 will also be played at FTX Arena in Miami on Wednesday.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Herro: 25pts (4 3s) & 7asts

Adebayo: 24pts (8-10 FGM), 12rebs & 4asts

Butler: 15pts, 9rebs & 3asts

Tucker: 10pts & 7rebs

Vincent: 10pts, 3rebs & 3asts #HEATWin Round 2 Game 1 final - Miami 106, Philadelphia 92Herro: 25pts (4 3s) & 7astsAdebayo: 24pts (8-10 FGM), 12rebs & 4astsButler: 15pts, 9rebs & 3astsTucker: 10pts & 7rebsVincent: 10pts, 3rebs & 3asts #HEATWin Round 2 Game 1 final - Miami 106, Philadelphia 92🔥 Herro: 25pts (4 3s) & 7asts🔥 Adebayo: 24pts (8-10 FGM), 12rebs & 4asts🔥 Butler: 15pts, 9rebs & 3asts🔥 Tucker: 10pts & 7rebs🔥 Vincent: 10pts, 3rebs & 3asts https://t.co/qmXL3vxiB6

Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double (24 points and 12 rebounds) to lead the Heat. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro scored 25 points, the second most he'd ever had in a playoff game.

Butler had 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals even as PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent gave Miami double-digit contributions.

For Philadelphia, it was Tobias Harris, who had a game-high 27 points, while James Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He also had five turnovers in the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh