“My girl!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunnie O’Neal shows love to daughter Me’Arah O’Neal dominating at Wootten Camp run

Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife's youngest daughter Me’Arah O’Neal has taken after her father.

She has shown signs of brilliance and has unlimited potential as a budding basketball player. The 6-feet-three post player, who last played for Episcopal H.S., is yet to decide where she will play her college ball next season.

According to the 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Ranking, she's a 4-star prospect with a scout grade of 95. The rankings have her as the 32nd-best player in the country. She's also a recruitment target for LSU Tigers Women's team.

Earlier this year, she went on a trip with her father, an LA Lakers legend, to LSU and received offers from Baylor, Kentucky and Alabama. At the moment, Me'Arah is attending camp at the famed Wootten Basketball Camps.

Earlier on Saturday, her mother Shaunie, shared a small clip of Me'Arah's Day 1 highlights in her Instagram story. Sharing the clip, Shaunie encouraged her daughter:

"My girl!"

The clip shows the former Lakers superstar's daughter demonstrating her skills on Day 1 of the camp. Shaunnie O’Neal is a great defender, just like her legendary father, but she's a way better shooter of the ball than her father.

More about Coach Wootten's basketball camp attended by Shaunnie O’Neal

Coach Wootten's camp, attended by Shaunnie O’Neal, is said to be one of the best basketball camps in the States.

The famed basketball camp has attracted more than 200,000 youngsters in the past 50 years. Coach Joe Wootten himself participates in every day of the camp, unlike others.

It's a 12-day program. Apart from in-game skills, the players are also taught attitude, discipline, patience and teamwork. Former LA Lakers coach Mike Brown said:

"Coach Wootten is one of the brightest coaching minds that I've had the pleasure of working with on any level. He's a hardworking, passionate, and detailed coach that is always looking to evelve his craft.

"What seperates Coach Wootten from most other coaches is his ability to connect with and develop today's basketball player at a very high level. That is why he's been and will continue to be a very successful coach on any level."

Apart from Mike Brown, many current coaches of other NBA teams have also highly praised Coach Wootten for his contribution towards developing players.