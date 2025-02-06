"My GOAT": Giannis Antetokounmpo bids heartfelt goodbye to $93,000,000 championship-winning teammate

Milwaukee Bucks made a significant move on Wednesday, parting ways with star forward Khris Middleton. In a trade centered around Middleton, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks acquired Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo was emotional as Middleton’s tenure with the team came to an end. Later that evening, the Bucks' franchise superstar took to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a heartfelt post accompanied by a touching two-word caption to bid farewell to his longtime teammate, who is in the midst of a three-year, $93 million contract.

"My GOAT," the two-time league MVP wrote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Middleton brought immense joy to Milwaukee during their decade-long partnership, culminating in an NBA championship in 2021. While the "Greek Freak" was the driving force behind the Bucks' title run, Middleton’s contributions were equally vital.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on "brotherhood" with Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hold back when expressing his admiration for Khris Middleton. The Bucks superstar spoke openly about their deep bond, referring to their relationship as a "brotherhood" and reflecting on the cherished moments they shared throughout the years.

"Everybody on the team's going to miss Khris," Giannis told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "His leadership. For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years. We're the oldest guys. Not the oldest guys, but been here together for 12 years.

"There's been so many moments together. I've been around Khris more than I've been around my brothers and my family. I've had incredible moments on the court with him. We're definitely; everybody's gonna miss him."

The Bucks' front office made the decision to trade Middleton with the goal of securing another championship while Antetokounmpo remains at the helm. Middleton has battled significant injuries in recent years and no longer appears to be the same player he once was.

Bringing in Kyle Kuzma injects both youth and energy into the roster while also adding championship experience. Kuzma, a key contributor to the LA Lakers' 2020 championship run, brings a versatile skill set that could significantly strengthen Milwaukee’s title aspirations.

