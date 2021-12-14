"My guy!!!! Love it” - LeBron James expresses elation at friend and former teammate Kevin Love’s big night against Miami Heat

LeBron James showed his appreciation towards his old teammate Kevin Love after the latter dropped a stunning performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a recent game against the Miami Heat. Both LeBron and Love were an essential part of the Cavs team that won the championship in 2016. Although LeBron left the Cavs in 2018, the camaraderie and brotherhood between the two is still strong.

King James and Love have a special handshake, which dates back to their Cavs days. Every time the two meet, they do their famous handshake and share a special moment. LeBron James is known to celebrate the success of those closest to him. The 36-year-old did the same for his friend Kevin Love as he posted an Instagram story where Love was seen scoring a stellar three-pointer over PJ Tucker. Expressing his happiness, the 4 time NBA champion also wrote a message on his story, which read:

"My guy!!!! Love it @KevinLove. That has a ring to it!"

9jaHoops Mag @9jahoopsMag LeBron James and Kevin Love had to do the old handshake 🤝 LeBron James and Kevin Love had to do the old handshake 🤝 https://t.co/kPLLf8yz24

Kevin Love's performance received deserved appreciation as he was stunning on the floor for the Cavs. The veteran scored 23 points and grabbed 9 boards while shooting with 60% efficiency from the field. He was on fire from the three-point line as he shot 5-8 from beyond the arc and converted all of his 6 free throws. The 33-year old's brilliance on the night helped the Cavaliers bag a 105-94 win.

LeBron James has been a great teammate throughout his NBA career

LeBron James is regarded by many as one of the best basketball players ever. While that can be subjective, there is no doubt that LeBron is a fantastic teammate. The 36-year-old has a high basketball IQ and that helps all of the teammates that he plays with.

The current Lakers roster has some exciting young prospects like Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves. These players are certainly learning a lot as LeBron has taken them under his wings. Speaking about the motivation he gets from playing with LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker said in a post-game press conference that:

"Just watching him, it gives me the energy because you see him doing it at 36, that gives me no excuse to kind of do the same thing back, So just being able to have somebody like him and you know the other guys that we have around and so, I feel like it's going to do wonders for me."

In the past, some great players like Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love himself have all played alongside LeBron James. One thing in common is that all of them have won rings with him. His ability to motivate the team and carry it towards glory is unparalleled. The 36-year-old has made it to 10 NBA Finals. Although he only has 4 NBA championships in those appearances, the fact that he played 10 times on the biggest stage of them all, shows how consistent and hard-working he has been throughout his career.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver “I’ve never missed a playoff game in my career, and the best thing you can do for your teammates is be available.” — Lakers’ LeBron James @andrewsharp “I’ve never missed a playoff game in my career, and the best thing you can do for your teammates is be available.” — Lakers’ LeBron James @andrewsharp https://t.co/pDP4UYy0qS

Even in Year 19, LeBron James is as motivated as ever. He is leading the team from the front and is putting in some stellar performances. With not much time left in his career, LeBron will be hoping to get to the Finals and win a championship before closing the curtains on his legendary career.

