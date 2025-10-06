  • home icon
  • "My guy" - Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal's ex & more react to Gary Payton II's wholesome news after Warriors return

"My guy" - Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal's ex & more react to Gary Payton II's wholesome news after Warriors return

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:39 GMT
Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal's ex & more react to Gary Payton II's wholesome news after Warriors return. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry and many basketball personalities reacted to Gary Payton II's post on social media during the Golden State Warriors' preparations for the upcoming season. Payton was an unrestricted free agent in the summer but decided to return to the Bay Area after the Jonathan Kuminga situation was resolved.

In an Instagram post, Payton shared photos from the Warriors' media day last week. He's entering his 10th season in the league, which is an amazing accomplishment given the uncertainties he faced early in his career. He bounced around the NBA and G-League before finding a home in Golden State.

"And. Here. We. Go.," Payton wrote.
Gary Payton II's post garnered attention from his teammates like Steph Curry and Buddy Hield, as well as other basketball personalities, such as Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie.

Here are some of the best comments on the post.

"My guy!!!" Curry wrote.
"Yeah GP🔥," Buddy Hield commented.
"Agent 0 🔥," Trayce Jackson-Davis remarked.
"Yessir 💪🏾," former Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins wrote.
"My brudda 0️⃣💫❤️‍🔥," ex-Warriors teammate Kyle Anderson commented.
"Yeeeessss! Let’s go Nephew! ❤️❤️," Shaunie Henderson remarked.

Other players like Gui Santos, Chance McMillian, Lester Quinones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Will Richard also commented on Gary Payton II's post. Santos, McMillian and Richard are currently on the Warriors roster, while Quinones is with the Orlando Magic and Toscano-Anderson currently plays in Italy.

Rapper E-40, skateboarders Kelvin Hoefler and Micky Papa, GP2's mother Monique and cousin Zerrian also wrote on his Instagram post.

Steph Curry wanted Gary Payton II back in Golden State

Steph Curry wanted Gary Payton II back in Golden State. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that the most influential player in the Bay Area is Steph Curry, who will likely go down as the greatest Golden State Warriors player ever. Curry doesn't really use his power within the organization until necessary.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Curry wanted Gary Payton II back with the Warriors this offseason. GP2 was an unrestricted free agent, but he didn't really get enough attention in the summer. He was always linked to a return, which finally happened after Jonathan Kuminga's stalemate with the franchise ended.

Payton offers a lot on the court, including his perimeter defense and improved offense. He's not known for scoring the ball, but he showed bursts of offense toward the end of the regular season. He's likely part of Steve Kerr's rotation heading into the campaign, possibly until De'Anthony Melton gets cleared to return.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

