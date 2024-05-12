“My Mama Got Me” – Dereck Lively II reflects on making clutch FTs after attempt to run from Chet Holmgren goes viral

The Dallas Mavericks were in dire need of Dereck Lively II to step up in the clutch on Saturday, and he responded in their 105-101 win over the OKC Thunder. The Mavericks player credited his mother, who died last month, as inspiration for making four clutch free throws.

Late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series, the Thunder implemented a Hack-A-Lively strategy while trailing 94-90. Lively missed three of his first four free-throw attempts (at the 5:55 and 5:38 marks). But the rookie swished both with 3:27 remaining for a 98-92 lead and another pair for a 100-95 lead 21 seconds later.

Lively talked about how the thought of his mother, who died on April 12, helped him make the crucial free throws.

"I know my mama got me," Lively said. "She’s watching me. I know she’s telling me to make the damn free throws, so I’ve got to step up and make them."

Lively made 8 of 12 free throws while achieving a game-high +16 in just 27 minutes.

The Mavericks lead the series 2-1 and are two wins from reaching the Western Conference finals.

Dereck Lively II goes viral for running from Chet Holmgren

When the OKC Thunder realized that they might be heading to a second loss against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, they turned to an age-old strategy, that of following struggling free-throw shooters. Lively shot 50.6% from the free-throw line this season. As a result, a funny moment arose when Dereck Lively II ran from fellow rookie Chet Holmgren.

At the center of the Hack-A-Lively strategy, Dereck Lively II appeared to be terrified of Holmgren. The video of the incident went viral on social media, with fans from all over the world reacting.

The Mavs had possession and were bringing the ball upcourt when the incident happened. Holmgren was guarding Lively, and as the OKC rookie tried to get closer, the Mavericks player ran around from one end of the court to the other.

He made a roundabout under OKC's basket and stopped beneath the rim when his teammate attempted a shot. It was an amusing moment that is entertaining basketball fans worldwide.