"My man come home tonight": Mychal Johnson gushes over boyfriend Andrew Wiggins returning home after grueling road trip  

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson is a happy woman. With the Golden State Warriors ending their road trip on Wednesday after their matchup against the Denver Nuggets, they play their next six games at home.

For Johnson, it means having her superstar boyfriend at home for more family time. Wiggins' team fell 108-105 against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Johnson expressed her happiness in welcoming Wiggins back to the bay, tweeting:

"So happy my man come home tonight"

The 10-year NBA veteran hasn't had the greatest of starts to the season, averaging just 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. However, he has chipped in when the team has needed him the most.

Golden State have begun their campaign on a strong note with a 6-2 record, and Wiggins will hope that he can find more form as the season progresses.

Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists from 37 games. In 13 games in the postseason, he propped up 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. The Warriors made the second round of the playoffs but were ousted by the LA Lakers.

It's all about family for Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson

For Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson, the family takes precedence and have made it abundantly clear that quality time as a family comes first.

Johnson was an athlete herself and played basketball for the Notre Dame Women's team. The couple share two daughters, Amyah and Alayah. Earlier, the forward revealed how his daughters are his major source of inspiration.

“You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me," he told E! in 2022. "They’re always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going.”

Johnson has also called time on her career and has focused on family. However, she's still actively involved in all of Wiggins' games and is a regular on social media, posting about his career and also the family's unwavering support.

Last season, the pair were in the news over cheating speculations pointing to Johnson. Some felt that it was the reason why Andrew Wiggins was absent for nearly two months from action. Johnson, though, denied the allegations against her and had her partner's back.