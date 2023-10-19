Why did Andrew Wiggins miss 22 games last season? Reasons behind Warriors star's absence explored

After playing a pivotal role in the Golden State Warriors’ championship run in the 2021-22 season, All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins missed more than half of the team’s assignments in last year’s campaign, 22 of which for still ‘unclear’ reasons.

The former rookie of the year did not play for the Warriors for nearly two months, beginning in February. Wiggins and the team did not give enough information for his prolonged absence.

Reports that came out at that time, however, said that the Canadian player had to spend time with his family as his father, former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins, was going through a “serious medical situation.”

Upon his return in April, Andrew Wiggins shared to reporters that family is important for him, saying:

“When you're in a certain situation, and your family needs you and requires your attention and your love, that's my first priority… Family is always first for me."

The 28-year-old University of Kansas product, however, did not provide further details on it, choosing to “just keep that private.”

Interestingly, there were some malicious rumors of of infedliity regarding Wiggins and his girlfriend Mychal Johnson.

Johnson vehemently denied the rumor, taking to Twitter (now X) and writing:

“Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this.”

Andrew Wiggins chose to keep silent on the cheating rumors and just went on to focus on his game upon his return.

He finished the season with averages of 17.1 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while helping the Warriors reach the Western Conference semifinals.

Andrew Wiggins seeks to have a better season this time around

Following a tough campaign last season, the one-time NBA All-Star will want to do better in the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors.

The former Kansas Jayhawk missed more than half of their assignments last year because of injury and an “unclear” personal reason.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Andrew Wiggins said that he is out to make up for what happened last season and is aiming to make it to another All-Star Game and earn a spot in the All-NBA Defensive team.

The 6-foot-7 two-way player said:

“I would love to be an All-Star… [Also] I try to get going on defense. That’s what my focus is on because I feel it helps me get going. It’s a big part of what I do.”

“I felt I had a good chance [of making it to the All-Defensive Team] last year. But then I was out for a while [to attend to a personal family matter]. Then, I got hurt. But I need to stay consistent on both sides of the ball and affect the game anywhere I can.”

Wiggins and the Warriors begin their regular season campaign on October 24 as they host the Phoenix Suns.