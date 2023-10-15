"I would love to be an All-Star…" - Andrew Wiggins outlines ambitious goals for himself ahead of 2023-24 NBA campaign

Nine-year NBA veteran Andrew Wiggins hopes for a banner season with the Golden State Warriors this year. The former Rookie of the Year wants another All-Star selection and to earn a spot in the NBA All-Defensive Team.

The 28-year-old Power forward shared his goals for the upcoming NBA season in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. He looks to bounce back after what he considers was a tough season last time around, with him ending up injured (rib) to close things out.

The former Kansas Jayhawk was an NBA All-Star starter in 2022, a feeling he wants to revisit this season as he reconnects with the team. He said:

“Connecting with the team and having a solid season. I would love to be an All-Star…”

In his first-ever All-Star game, the Canadian played under Team Durant, who narrowly lost to Team LeBron, 160-163. He finished with 10 points in 15 minutes of play. He started the game alongside Jayson Tatum (Boston), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Ja Morant (Memphis) and Trae Young (Atlanta).

He finished that season on an even higher level, playing a paramount role in Golden State’s championship run. In the finals, he was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 18.3 points, behind Stephen Curry’s 31.2 ppg, to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks as they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games.

Defense is another facet he wants to matter in for the new season. He said last year he felt he had a good chance at making it to an All-Defensive Team until he had to miss games for personal matters.

Wiggins said,

“I felt I had a good chance last year. But then I was out for a while [missed the final 25 regular-season games to attend a personal family matter]. Then, I got hurt. But I need to stay consistent on both sides of the ball and affect the game anywhere I can.”

He added,

“I try to get going on defense. That’s what my focus is on because I feel it helps me get going. It’s a big part of what I do.”

Wiggins is entering his fifth year in Golden State after joining the team midway into the 2019-20 season from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Andrew Wiggins wants to play for Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Andrew Wiggins is looking to rejoin Team Canada for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo by Getty Images

Wiggins missed Team Canada’s campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup because of injury but is looking to rejoin the squad for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

He shared his views in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

“This year was tough because I ended the season with a broken rib. But the goal next year is to be with them in Paris. It was tough. But they did a great job there. They qualified, and that was something we hadn’t done in a long time. All of the guys competed hard, led by Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], Dillon [Brooks] and RJ [Barrett]. It was great for those guys.”

He added he would love to play for the team in the Olympics:

“Yeah, I would love to [play in the Olympics]. I think our chances are good. We have a great team.”

In the FIBA World Cup, Canada won a bronze medal after defeating Team USA. Both teams, however, booked a place in the Paris Olympics as the two best teams in the tournament.