“My mouth just dropped open” - Salma Hayek recalls her disbelief when 324 lbs Shaquille O’Neal piggybacked his ex-girlfriend

Famous Mexican-American actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault recalled, in disbelief, an event that occurred between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and his then-girlfriend Nicole Alexander.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Salma Hayek narrated the unexpected occurrence at a party, where the 7’1 basketball star piggybacked on the back of Nicole Alexander. Hayek was shocked to see a 5-foot-2-inch Alexander being able to carry someone of O'Neal's size on her back.

“My mouth just dropped open. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Shaq is so enormous and his girlfriend is only like 5'2". She carried him. It was not physiclly posssible, and they had all figured it out," Hayek said.

"She, Nicole, stood up and said, 'Come on come on', he took his shoes off and he got on top of her but his legs were so long and he went like this, he could touch the ground, so he had to take the shoes off," she continued.

Salma Hayek said she found their relationship “inspirational,” further commenting that being around them showed that love can surpass anything, including physical limitations.

The couple is no longer together after the relationship ended in 2012. They were together for three years.

The incident was not the only time Nicole Alexander’s amazing strength was on display. On an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live," she left the audience amazed when she carried Shaquille O'Neal on her back. She piggybacked him for nearly ten steps before they took a tumble, to the delight of Jimmy Kimmel.

A look at Shaquille O’Neal and Nicole Alexander's relationship

Salma Hayek shared more information on how Shaquille O’Neal and Nicole Alexander started dating.

Hayek viewed their relationship and connection as special, a bond that would eclipse their vast physical differences. She compared them to the ‘beauty and the beast tale’.

"They began dating shortly after that, but unfortunately now have been exes. Just two people who genuinely care for each other, going strong through the years. I give them tremendous credit for staying so real," Hayek said.

The couple dated for three years before calling it quits in 2013. In 2017, Nicole opened up about her relationship with O'Neal and how it assisted her to have a business mindset.

O'Neal is currently known for his role as a sports analyst at the 'Inside the NBA' show on TNT. He's also a savvy businessman with investments in various franchises and ventures.

Shaquille O'Neal has been in numerous relationships over the years but according to Salma Hayek, his relationship with Nicole 'Hoopz' Alexander was "special."