"My proud dad face": Dwyane Wade revels in son Zaire's basketball journey during Hong Kong practice

Former Miami Heat superstar and NBA icon Dwyane Wade is having a hell of a time in Hong Kong. Not because Wade is shooting the lights out of the hardcourt again but because he is getting to witness his son play the game he holds so close to his heart.

Despite being on the sidelines, the three-time NBA champion couldn't contain his joy for his son Zaire, who is practicing in Hong Kong. Wade was spotted taking photographs of Zaire in action. Wade is super proud of what his son has accomplished so far.

The 42-year-old, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame took to Instagram to post several photos of his son Zaire strutting his stuff on the hard court.

"My proud dad face."

"Them Wade boys!

Wade has been really supportive of Zaire as he tries to make a name for himself and emerge out of Wade's shadow in the process.

Wade, the proud father!

The 13-time All-Star played 16 years in the NBA, winning three championships with the Miami Heat. Wade is also an 8-time member of the All-NBA team, a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and is the holder of all-time Heat records for most points, games played, assists, steals, shots made, and attempted.

Wade was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2006 and the NBA All-Star MVP in 2010. He had a career average of 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He also won a gold medal in the Olympics in 2008 held in Beijing, China.

All these accolades pale in comparison with the joy and happiness his son Zaire is giving him. Touted as a future NBA player, Zaire hopes to carry on his father's immense legacy. Zaire played for the Cape Town Tigers in the Basketball Africa League. He also had a short spell with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA's G League as a point guard. The 22-year-old went to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, and Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Both father and son are in Hong Kong as part of a tour to China to promote the Chinese apparel brand Li Ning, which Wade endorses.