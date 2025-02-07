The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world when they traded for Luka Doncic with a package consisting of Anthony Davis being sent to the Dallas Mavericks. The trade has split up the duo of LeBron James and Davis, who were in the midst of their sixth season together as teammates.

James and Davis were instrumental in the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Finals. Both were All-Stars that year and had career-defining moments in the Bubble that helped cement their Lakers legacy. The two are now on different contending teams in the Western Conference. However, Shaquille O'Neal found a way to reunite the two stars for his 2025 All-Star team.

Many Lakers fans expressed their joy at the idea of seeing James and Davis back together:

"My Roman empire," one fan posted.

"My duo is so back," another fan said.

"Dominant Combo," a fan shared.

"5 years, gonna miss you (Anthony Davis) and Max (Christie) for sure," one fan posted.

"The duo is back together where they belong," another fan commented.

"Can't wait for that LeBron lob to Davis," a fan posted.

"These two are fan favorites," another fan shared.

It appears most LA Lakers fans are treating this All-Star game as a goodbye to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many will be nostalgic about their iconic duo's reunion during All-Star weekend in San Francisco from Feb. 14 to 16.

LA Lakers share first look at LeBron James and his new teammate Luka Doncic during practice

The LA Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since acquiring Luka Doncic from the Mavs. The trade shocked many and gave the Lakers, who seemingly had no future assets before the trade, one of the best-rising superstars in the NBA. Doncic is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

The LA Lakers took to X/Twitter, where they posted a first look at Doncic and the Lakers' 2025 All-Star representative, LeBron James, rocking Lakers gear and shooting around at practice:

Doncic now finds himself paired alongside James, one of the game's all-time greats, to hone his game even further and compete with one of the best on a nightly basis. The pairing of James and Doncic has the potential to be one of the best passing and playmaking duos of all time with both players averaging over 7.0 assists in their careers.

Time will tell how this duo holds up for this season as well as in the future. Either way, the LA Lakers have done it once again as they find themselves bringing in a massive piece to not only be competitive this year but for many years to come.

