"My sincerest apologies" - Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose publicly regrets trolling Marcus Smart over viral 'broccoli green' hair shade

During his time with the Boston Celtics, guard Marcus Smart frequently dyed his hair green. The shade chosen led many to believe Smart dyed his hair to honor the Celtics organization and the team's colors, but that wasn't the case.

Marcus Smart dyed his hair green during his time in Boston to honor his late mother, who endured a grueling – yet lionhearted – battle with cancer. Camellia passed away in September 2018, but her son continues to honor her with a fierce mentality and the spirit of a true competitor.

Former 13-year NBA guard Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, joked about Smart's "broccoli green" hair before finding out his intent. Upon learning the meaning of Smart's green hair, Rose took to social media to share her regret for the jokes and apologize to the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year.

"Marcus Smart's hair wasn't green because he played for the Celtics. His hair was green to honor his late mother, who passed away from a rare form of bone marrow cancer, who had a desire to see his hair green before she passed away. Stay in school and sometimes learn to shut the f**k up kids," Rose said, sharing her regret for her comments.

Mariah Rose is the only child of former NBA guard and league insider, Jalen Rose.

Marcus Smart traded to Washington Wizards

In what was the most chaotic NBA trade deadline of all time, the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings agreed on a three-team deal centered around Marcus Smart.

Smart has appeared in 19 games this season, battling through injuries on the court, and has struggled to find consistency in a diminishing role.

The Grizzlies moved Smart to Washington, along with their 2025 first-round pick, in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis and two second-round pics. Memphis will also receive Alex Len, Colby Jones and a second-round pick from Sacramento in exchange for Jake Laravia.

Smart spent two seasons in Memphis, appearing in just 39 games. He has two more years remaining on a four-year, $76 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 NBA season.

