"My son needs to have that type of person to help him get to the next level” - Shaquille O'Neal puts complete trust in Texas Southern Basketball coach Johnny Jones to develop son Shaqir's game

Earlier in the year, Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son, Shaqir, committed to Texas Southern University, representing the Texas Tigers. The team is coached by 60-year old Johnny Jones, who has held the reigns since 2018.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 26's Coco Rodriguez, the former LA Lakers Shaquille O'Neal was asked to share his thoughts on his son and his daughter committing to TSU. Shaq revealed that it was a proud moment for him as a father.

"It makes me very proud, they are doing very well. I always tell them to follow their dreams. I have about 6 children and for me, we don't need another NBA player. I would love a lawyer, physicist, engineer, real estate... whatever. But they make me very proud. I am one of the lucky ones. I have no problem with them, they are smart, and they're educated and they are humble. They follow my footsteps, they do charitable work. They're just great kids."

The FOX 26 presenter further questioned Shaquille O'Neal about how he felt and what it meant for him to have his son being coached by Jones.

"It means a lot because Johnny helped me get to where I am today. So I know he knows what he’s talking about and my son needs to have that type of person to help him get to the next level.”

Shaquille O'Neal and his relationship with Johnny Jones

Shaquille O'Neal attended Louisiana State University and represented the LSU Tigers basketball team before moving on to the NBA. While he was at LSU, Johnny Jones was Dale Brown's assistant coach. Jones had worked closely with Shaq and as such, a close relationship exists between them.

Shaq became an LSU legend under the careful watch of Brown and Jones. He was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for two consecutive years (1991, 1992). In 1991, he was the NCAA rebounding leader with 411 rebounds and was the 1992 blocks leader (157).

In 1991, Shaquille O'Neal won the Adolf Rupp Trophy - NCAA Player of the Year - and was also named College Player of the Year by UPI and Associated Press. His immense contribution to the game of basketball at LSU saw his jersey no. 33 retired by the LSU Tigers.

The 2-time All-American had always been vocal about giving his sons the best coaching option to get them to the next level. This was exactly what Shaquille O'Neal's father did in getting him disciplined under the tutelage of Dale Brown and Johnny Jones.

In an interview on The Big Podcast in 2016, Shaquille O'Neal shared why he is so actively involved in his son's college recruitment.

"The potential my father saw in me, and him knowing that I was going to go to the next level, I definitely see it in Shareef. The reason why he trusted me with Dale Brown is because he knew Dale Brown could get me to that next level — not playing-wise or coaching-wise, discipline-wise. So I would like for my son to play for a coach that is going to teach him next-level stuff. I have three in mind: Johnny Jones at LSU because I know him personally, [John] Calipari and the coach from Michigan State, Tom Izzo.”

He also went on to share why it was important for him to do the same for his sons.

"I don’t want him to go and play for a coach that’s not going to get him to that next level. I know Tom. I’ve seen his work. I know Calipari. I know Johnny Jones. I need somebody that’s going to curse him out, treat him like a man. Those three guys are the ones that I would like him to play for. I’ve said that many times. I’m not steering him. I’m just letting him know, ‘this is what I think.”

