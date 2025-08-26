'My stomach was hurting': Ty Young makes major Michael Jordan admission as she recalls 'starstruck' first encounter with Bulls legend

Former Chicago Sky player Ty Young revealed how Michael Jordan left her starstruck during their first meeting. On Saturday, Young appeared on the Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole podcast, and the episode was titled, "Cheating, Courtside Tea, and Reality TV Drama: Ty Young Tells All."

During one segment of the show, the host, Kayla Nicole, asked Young to describe the moment when she first met the NBA legend. The former Sky player revealed that she was speechless when she first met the Bulls superstar and that she went to the same high school as MJ.

"I couldn't f***ing say a word," Young said about the encounter. "My stomach was hurting. I'm just like, 'Hi.' It was the craziest feeling ever. I've never been startstruck before. I've met a lot of people and MJ was just different."

Young revealed that the incident occurred in 2016 and recalled that her best friend, who was with her then, was the first to spot Michael Jordan when they were at Barney's in Chicago.

The former Sky player revealed she took a picture with the Bulls legend and was left speechless. Young admitted that after the brief encounter, she could not stop thinking about all the things she could have said to the six-time NBA champion. Host Nicole spoke about how she understood what Young meant and explained that she had a similar experience when she first met Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan's former teammate reveals how the Bulls legend left everyone in 'awe' after his return

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, athletes to ever touch a basketball. However, the Bulls legend shocked the entire basketball world when he announced his retirement from the sport in 1993 after winning three consecutive championships.

However, in 1995, His Airness returned to the NBA hardwood after a brief stint in professional baseball. Last week, former Bulls player Jud Buechler appeared as a guest on Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast, where he revealed the reaction of the young players when Jordan returned.

The former Bulls player revealed that legendary coach Phil Jackson had to ensure that the newcomers weren't overawed by MJ's star power and were focused on giving their best on the court.

"All of us were just in awe," Buechler said. "It took a long time, and Phil even talked to some of us about it, like, 'You need to stop watching him and start playing with him.' We were just all in awe of his presence and everything. It was greatness. It was just magical."

Buechler won three NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan during the Bulls' second three-peat era, between 1996 and 1998.

