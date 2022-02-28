"My surgically repaired hip doesn't hurt as bad as watching the Lakers play" - Shannon Sharpe rips the LA Lakers apart for their poor performance against Pelicans

Shannon Sharpe could feel the pain on Sunday night. The 53-year-old wasn't in discomfort due to an injury to his body, but rather because of the embarrassing manner in which the LA Lakers folded against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers suffered a 95-123 defeat to the Pelicans while playing at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The loss took their overall season record to 27-33.

The LA Lakers put on a disappointing display for most of the game but were particularly ordinary towards the end of quarter two and the entire third period. They committed a season-worst 23 turnovers in the game and had 16 of those turnovers in the first half itself. They trailed the New Orleans Pelicans by as many as 32 points before folding by 28 points.

Sharpe, a former NFL player who currently works as a sports analyst, is a longtime LeBron James fan. His takes on the LA Lakers, however, come from an honest place. He was absolutely scathing in his assessment of the subpar showing by the purple-and-gold franchise against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sharpe tweeted before the game even finished:

"My surgically repaired hip doesn’t hurt as bad as watching the Lakers play. This is PAINFUL. No further comments will be provided at this time"

Shannon Sharpe's co-commentator Skip Bayless has a field day as LA Lakers lose to New Orleans Pelicans

Skip Bayless, who appears on the show Undisputed alongside Shannon Sharpe, had himself a field day as the LA Lakers stumbled to their 33rd loss of the season.

Bayless never misses an opportunity to throw shade at LeBron James. The loss to the Pelicans gave the longtime NBA commentator the perfect opportunity to attack the Lakers superstar.

Bayless tweeted at the end of the third period:

"Lakers down 30 after 3 quarters at The Crypt. LeBron and Westbrick: 7 turnovers EACH. Somebody will have to pay for this. Somebody will have to go. You know and I know it will be Vogel."

Bayless specifically went after James as the game headed towards its closing minutes. He attacked the 37-year-old, saying:

"LeBron James, in Year 19, has already played 36 minutes tonight but is still in the game, trailing by 22 with 5:08 left, to stat-pad with easy garbage-time buckets as he chases Kareem's all-time scoring record."

Bayless fired one final salvo after the Lakers lost:

"Now it seems like every Lakers loss is 'the worst ever.' Just when I thought it couldn't get any worse, it got worse tonight. All-time worst? Still a long way to go."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh