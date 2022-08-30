“My all time greatest player is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar” - "Dr. J" Julius Erving makes big claim about NBA’s all-time top scorer, says the GOAT debate is a fans argument

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the best NBA scorer of all time. While LeBron James will most likely surpass him, the six-time NBA champion is still at the top. Despite his greatness, many fans don't consider him to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

Julius Erving, who won four MVP awards during his impressive career, recently praised Abdul-Jabbar and his glorious career. Unlike many others, Erving believes that the former LA Lakers center is the greatest.

Erving shared his opinion regarding the GOAT race and here is what he said, according to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports:

“I think it’s the fans' argument, not the players' argument. So I stay away from it. My all-time greatest player is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”

Erving and Abdul-Jabbar competed against each other during some of their best years. So, Dr. J has first-hand experience of how good his opponent was.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest scorer ever

With 38,387 points in his career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is at the top of the NBA's all-time scoring list. The 7-foot-2 center dominated his opponents with his size, footwork, and a deadly arsenal of shots.

The six-time NBA champion patented a skyhook shot, which was unstoppable. This move helped him average 24.6 points on 55.9% shooting during his career.

Julius Erving and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played against each other in the 1980 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers ended up beating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. It was also Magic Johnson's rookie season.

Erving was the best player for the Sixers. He averaged 25.5 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2.3 blocks.

Abdul-Jabbar, on the other hand, averaged a double-double with 33.4 points and 13.6 rebounds. He also shot 54.9% and blocked 4.6 shots per game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career was impressive as he won numerous accolades. However, Michael Jordan is still considered the greatest basketball player of all time, while LeBron James is right behind him.

Both Jordan and LeBron are fantastic players who deserve to be ranked high. However, Julius Erving doesn't think that comparing players makes a lot of sense.

“People always make comparisons to people who are done. LeBron may play another six years. LeBron may play one year, we don’t really know," Erving said. “It’s very subjective.”

With six NBA championships and not a single loss in the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan has a huge advantage over LeBron, Kareem and other legends. However, if James can win another ring or two before he retires, he may become the greatest.

The Lakers forward recently signed a two-year contract extension. The Lakers had a tough last season, but with the right moves, they could be contenders next season.

