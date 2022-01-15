“Myles is the cunning, smart one” - Shaquille O’Neal heaps praise on his son Myles, says he’s being the perfect kid

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles has recently hit the TV spotlight, becoming a reality star. Myles O’Neal can be seen in the E! Reality series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules”. The show contains eight celebrity kids that work and live together at a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Myles has joined celebrity kids such as Billy Bob Thorton’s son Harry James Thorton, Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s daughter Hana Giraldo, Billy Gunn’s son Austin Gunn, Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie, David Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, and Ray Parker Jr.’s son Redmond Parker.

Shaquille O'Neal on his son becoming a reality TV star

When asked about his opinion on his son becoming a reality TV star, Shaq explained:

“Myles is the cunning smart one. I say, go to school stay out of trouble, you can do everything you want. So I don't mess with him because he's being the perfect kid."

"So if he wants to do a reality show and learn about the business and have a good time, there’s not nothing I could do because he does everything I've asked him to do … He has a hell of a modelling career, respects his mom, he respects me. He's 24 — I can't say don't do this, don't do that. He's been around the business long enough to know what he's doing.”

Shaq himself is no stranger to being in the spotlight behind the camera, off the basketball court. He has been in many movies himself, multiple basketball reporting shows and segments, been in television shows, and has even appeared on SNL.

When asked about his transition into the spotlight, harboring a more creative side than his father, Myles explained to PAPER magazine:

"I'd post fit pics on Instagram but that was just for fun. I was still in college so I did not know at some point I was going to be in front of the camera."

"But then seeing my peers and how they moved about fashion, where it was a lifestyle, made me realize you can really make a living off of doing fashion. And it really just helped me step into like a more creative mindset and space."

Shaq’s son Myles has been consistent with posting his fits onto his Instagram.

You can see his creativity through his fashion choices; he has a way of articulating a unique vision and wearing it with attitude. It's a grand ability for any reality TV star to have, for sure.

Shaq seems to be both proud of his son, and excited for his future in the industry. As Myles has proved himself to be intellectual and dedicated in the areas of life he needs to be, his path to success in reality TV should be well paved.

And if Myles ever loses confidence or hope in his ability to gain success from his career, he can luckily always find inspiration from his father:

