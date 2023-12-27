Myles Turner channels Texas vibes in $750 leather vest & $10,904 custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk bag

Myles Turner, the Indiana Pacers' standout basketball talent, recently made waves beyond the court by showcasing his unique sense of style. In a bold fashion statement, Turner donned a striking $750 cow leather vest and a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk bag worth $10,904.

The carefully curated ensemble, combined with Turner's unmistakable confidence, created a captivating visual representation of his personality.

The Pacers’ center shared the look on his Instagram handle in a post-Christmas upload. The vest, a symbol of rugged individualism and freedom, is a nod to Turner’s Texas roots.

Born on March 26, 1996, in Bedford Texas, Turner started his basketball journey from Central Junior High School leading his team to 28 wins as a freshman.

Off the court, Turner's impactful presence extends to his team's performance in the NBA. A recent game against the Houston Rockets saw him not only display his fashion-forward persona, but also contribute significantly to the Pacers' victory. His 18-point performance with five rebounds and single assist coupled with crucial defensive plays took his team to victory against the Rockets.

Pacers outshoot Rockets from 3-Point Range, secure 123-117 win

The game pitted the league's top offense against its second-ranked defense, and the Pacers' superior shooting built significant leads. However, the Rockets rallied back with strategic stops and steals, making it a contest of offense versus defense.

The disparity in 3-point shooting was a key factor in the game. The Pacers made 19 of their 43 attempts from beyond the arc, with Tyrese Haliburton contributing 7 of those. In contrast, the Rockets struggled with their long-range shooting, making only 5 of 24 attempts.

However, the game's dynamics shifted in the final minutes. The Pacers secured their 123-117 win with a late 9-0 run, while the Rockets struggled to score. Despite the loss, the Rockets' bench outscored the Pacers' second unit, playing a pivotal role in turning the game around.

Looking ahead, the Rockets will face the Suns at Toyota Center after completing a back-to-back at home, a situation they've recently found success in despite previous struggles.