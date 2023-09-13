Myles Turner outlines critical reason why not getting drafted by Miami Heat despite “The Culture” was a “blessing in disguise”

In the 2015 NBA draft, Myles Turner had high hopes after a great workout with the Orlando Magic. The Magic were expected to draft Turner fifth overall. However, when it came to draft night, the Magic's selection came and went without Turner's name being called.

At the time, there was optimism that he could end up being selected number ten by the Miami Heat, however, when their pick came, they selected Justise Winslow. Although Turner, who was picked 11th by the Indiana Pacers, would have liked to go higher in the draft. But when he looks now, he's glad the Heat went another route.

The franchise has built a culture of success that intimidates even the toughest NBA veterans. While every NBA team puts an emphasis on things like conditioning and team-building, the Miami Heat and their notorious 'Heat culture' stand alone. Time and time again players, analysts, and fans have cracked jokes about 'Heat culture'.

As Myles Turner recently explained, however, the Miami Heat culture is a very real thing. Looking back, Turner believes that not being drafted into the Heat culture as a teenager was a blessing in disguise. While speaking with the Tidal League, he reflected on draft night, and on how things could have panned out differently.

"I dropped to 11, blessing in disguise bruh. I did not need to go number ten to Miami. I did not need to be 18, 19 years old in Miami. I don't know how Justise did like- that's a tough place. I understand they have a culture there but that's nothing, people don't realize, when we get drafted we are kids bro, we are kids.

"And like trying to get into a grown man's business and some of these cities you go to, make or break your career like for real. It was the best thing for me to go to a blue-collar ass city and just ride it out."

Looking at the true meaning behind 'Heat Culture' after Myles Turner's comments

As Myles Turner touched upon 'Heat culture', it is indeed a real thing. While oftentimes it's used as the punch-line of a joke and is often used when the team is going through rough patches, others swear by its power.

For example, 20-year NBA veteran Udonis Haslem, who recently retired, is a longtime advocate for Heat Culture. The way he sees things, Heat culture has had a tremendous impact on his career, both on and off the floor.

Earlier this summer Haslem spoke about the Heat culture that Myles Turner and so many others have spoken about. He was quoted by Andscape as saying:

"I would like to say I am Heat culture. If you do it right, and you stay committed to the process, you don’t just speak it, but it becomes a lifestyle. And this is where you can end up. I have businesses around the city. I’ve played 20 years in the NBA."

"I put myself in the opportunity in a position where I can at least have the conversation about ownership. So, I think Heat culture applies in all walks of life."

While the pressures of the culture would be overwhelming for a young teen as Myles Turner explained, the results seem to speak for themselves.