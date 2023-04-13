“N**ga get off my d**k ! F**k you!” – Paul Pierce reveals what Kevin Garnett said when Joakim Noah tried fancying him

Kevin Garnett is one of the most interesting players to have played alongside Paul Pierce in the Boston Celtics organization. Due to the intensity he played each game with, there were stories of him talking trash and even shutting down a player who once looked up to him.

During Joakim Noah's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 2007-08, he had a chance to play against his idol. At the time, Garnett was with the Celtics, and they were competing for championships. As a big fan of KG, Noah took the chance to show his appreciation for the 2003-04 MVP, but it ended in an embarrassing encounter.

Pierce, who was able to witness everything, told the story of how KG talked trash to a young Noah.

"We at the free-throw line ... So, you know, KG intense," Pierce said. "He looking down, he's dripping sweat.

"He (Noah) was like, 'Ayo KG, you was my favorite player, dog. I had your poster on my wall.' He telling him all this. He breaking down. KG was like, 'N***a get off my D**K ! F**k you!'

"So, I'm right here. I'm like, 'Oh, OK.' This is in the game. Somebody's in the free-throw line. I'm like, 'You can't talk to KG right now, dog. He's in the middle of the thick.'"

This wasn't the first time that Garnett got into it with Noah. In the same season, Big Ticket got under the skin of the Bulls big man. Pierce re-called the story when KG asked the two-time All-Star something about his hair.

"One time, he asked Noah if he could rub through his hair, like a female or something … And I know that kind of made (Noah) hot." Pierce recalled.

Being in the same conference for a long time, the two had many encounters against each other.

Paul Pierce shared an instance when Kobe Bryant became competitive during a commercial shoot

NBA Finals Game 5: LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

There's no denying that Kobe Bryant was one of the most competitive players in NBA history. Almost everyone he has played against has a story or two explaining his competitiveness. Paul Pierce added another story where Bryant switched his Mamba Mentality during a commercial shoot:

"It's me and him matched up in the commercial. In the commercial, you supposed to fake it. They was like, 'Alright, we want you to make a move on Kobe, take the shot, whatever.' So, I make my move, he just knocked the ball out my hand."

Following the 2008 Finals MVP, Bryant made the same defensive move on him for a second time. As hilarious as the moment was, it's hard not to appreciate the competitiveness of the LA Lakers star, even when he's off the court.

