"I'd rather guard LeBron, Kobe" - Paul Pierce claims Carmelo Anthony was tougher to guard than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Carmelo Anthony's career is often criticized the most compared to his peers LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. This is mostly because of how he spent the entire season without a team and how Bryant and James won more.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, however, gave an interesting perspective on the challenges of guarding the 10-time All-Star on "I AM ATHLETE:"

"I'd rather guard LeBron, Kobe, before Melo. He used to hurt my chest. He a bulldog, He gon' be physical. He gon' post you up. He gon' hit you in the shoulder and the chest. You're gonna be hurt after the game."

Paul Pierce had some iconic duels with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony.

Pierce won a grueling seven-game series against James in the 2008 Eastern Conference finals and even against Bryant in the 2010 NBA Finals.

For "The Truth" and his Boston Celtics, aside from a timely double team, their defensive tactics against the two All-Stars were down to clogging the lane to limit driving opportunities and forcing them to take tough jump shots.

However, it was different for Carmelo Anthony as he had the strength and the shooting prowess. Melo was able to back and post up defenders in the paint for a fadeaway jumper or an easy layup under the basket. His tactic was to tire defenders out with his size and strength.

Kobe Bryant on guarding Carmelo Anthony compared to LeBron James

In an interview in December 2012, the late Kobe Bryant said that he found Melo to be a tougher assignment on the defensive end compared to LeBron James.

"For me, yeah,” Bryant said. “He’s always been a player that I enjoyed guarding the most. He was the most difficult because of his size and his speed. He does it all and he’s as strong as a bull. For me, I weigh [180 pounds] soaking wet. Going up against that bull, man, it’s fun but it’s extremely challenging."

In the 2012-13 season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 28.7 points on 44.9% shooting, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his third season with the New York Knicks.

