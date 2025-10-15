"N**ga I'm not f**king talking about you": LeBron James admits frustration with people being sensitive over his remarks

LeBron James appeared on the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast co-hosted by his wife, Savannah James, on Tuesday. The topic of integrity opened the show, a segment that led James to express his frustrations about everything “being so fake now.” The LA Lakers superstar gave more context to his opinion when he said:“Every time you say something, people think you're talking to them, first of all. N**ga, I'm not f**king talking about you, or to you, alright? Everything you say, everybody looking at your stories. … I can't just have a thought?&quot;The four-time NBA MVP said that having hard conversations is different now compared to when he was growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s. According to him, people were not sensitive back then. Friends might not talk for some time, but they would eventually sit down to hash things out. James added that today’s society is much different, particularly when social media is added to the equation.LeBron James has millions of followers on Instagram and X. Every time he tweets, posts photos or shares stories, people promptly react to his engagements.James remains as popular as ever, even in his 23rd season in the NBA. Although he is at the tail end of his basketball career, he is arguably still the face of the league. People will continue to react to his social media posts.LeBron James says “white lies” are sometimes needed for close friendsThe discussion involving integrity that LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, opened quickly became interesting. Aside from business deals, the talk inevitably included friends.When white lies were added to the equation, James tossed in his thoughts:“I was on the golf course yesterday with a couple of people, and it was a couple of white lies told. I really want to be, like, ‘N**ga, you f**king suck!’ At the same time, I’m trying to help him out, like, ‘Keep your head down, bro, keep your head down.’ There was some white lies there, but I had integrity.”LeBron James can sometimes be very guarded with his opinions when appearing on podcasts. On Tuesday, he opened up about what he thought was the right thing to do when his integrity was tested by friends on the golf course.