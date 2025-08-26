NASCAR star reveals the cutthroat reason Michael Jordan will never get into race car

Back in 2020, Michael Jordan launched his own NASCAR team with longtime racecar driver Denny Hamlin. Despite fully diving into the world of racing, there is one line the NBA icon never plans to cross.

Ad

Since launching 23XI, Jordan and Hamlin have signed multiple drivers to their team. Their roster currently consists of Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim. During an interview, one of the drivers opened up on a comical interaction they had with "His Airness."

While appearing on the Casuals podcast, Wallace fielded an array of questions regarding working for Michael Jordan. When asked if the Chicago Bulls legend would ever get in a racecar, he quickly shut down the idea. Years removed from his playing days, his competitive fire is still a foundational piece of his personality.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No, no, he won’t," Wallace said of Jordan getting in a racecar. “He taught me that if you know you’re going to go into something and lose, don’t participate. He’ll never get into a race car and I’ll never go and play basketball with him.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Of the 170 races they've competed in over the last five years, 23XI drivers have captured a total of nine victories.

Ad

Bubba Wallace raves about working with Michael Jordan

Among all the racers on Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, nobody faces more pressure than Wallace. Along with being the only African American driver in the circuit, he also races in the No. 23 car. As most know, that is the number Jordan made famous during his legendary career in the NBA.

While Jordan has built a reputation of being hard to work with, Wallace doesn't feel that way. Later on in his interview, he opened up on what it's been like to work with one of the most iconic athletes in the sports world. Wallace praised Jordan's interest in NASCAR while reflecting on how he is on the day-to-day.

Ad

“Super cool,” Wallace said of Jordan. “Super laid back, really fun to be around. Honestly, just a genuine, down-to-earth, really good guy. Loves racing. Has a really strong passion for NASCAR and motorsports and loves cars.”

Since joining the 23XI team, Wallace has managed to deliver some big results. He secured their latest victory earlier this summer, finishing first in the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

After cementing himself as one of the greatest ever to step on an NBA floor, Jordan now attempts to have success in the world of racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More