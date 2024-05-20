“NASTY NAZ!!!” - Kevin Garnett hypes Naz Reid after unreal block on Nikola Jokic and putback dunk 

Naz Reid helped the Minnesota Timberwolves record a Game 7 comeback against the defending champion, the Denver Nuggets. Despite trailing by 15 points in the second half, the Wolves secured a 98-90 victory on Sunday.

Naz Reid's contributions were crucial, as highlighted by Minnesota legend Kevin Garnett, who too to X to share his thoughts:

Notably, the most crucial stretch of the game came down to the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, as the Wolves rallied the comeback to a five-point lead with the score at 87-82. Naz Reid was brought back to the game as Rudy Gobert picked his sixth foul and had to be removed, with Naz filling in for his role.

Reid made a remarkable defensive play on Nikola Jokic by blocking him without needing a double-team while maintaining position for the Wolves to attack in the fast break.

As Edwards attempted a tough 3-pointer over Aaron Gordon, Naz Reid drove from the baseline to grab the offensive rebound and finish the play with an emphatic put-back dunk. Reid finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.

His play on both ends of the court gave Minnesota a momentum shift and a seven-point lead, which ballooned to 10 after a quick steal and 3-pointer by Mike Conley and Edwards.

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves reach Western Conference finals after 20 years of struggle

In a stunning turn of events, the Minnesota Timberwolves defied all odds against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets. Despite facing a daunting double-digit deficit on their home turf, the Timberwolves staged a remarkable comeback in the second half.

With an electrifying display of skill on both offense and defense, they emerged triumphant with a final score of 98-90, securing their ticket to the conference finals for the first time since 2004.

This victory harkens back to the era when Kevin Garnett proudly led the team as their franchise star, marking a significant milestone in the Timberwolves' journey back to prominence.

As the second half unfolded, the dynamic of the game underwent a dramatic shift. Denver's shooting touch turned icy, with the team managing to convert just five of their 19 attempts from the field in the third quarter.

Buoyed by their newfound momentum, Minnesota's offense continued to flourish in the fourth quarter, outscoring Denver 32-23. Crucial contributions came from Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and Reid, who delivered pivotal plays in the game's crucial moments.

Despite the formidable efforts of Denver's Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who combined for an impressive 69 points combined, the Timberwolves managed to pull away in the closing moments.