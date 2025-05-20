Natalia Bryant pays homage to Kobe and Gigi’s enduring legacy with new basketball court in LA

Kobe Bryant’s legacy lives on in LA as his daughter Natalia Bryant unveiled a new basketball court in the city as a homage to her father’s life. The court was painted in purple and gold, the colors Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Natalia posted some snaps of the court’s opening in her Instagram account, which saw children practice their shots on the floor painted with Kobe and his late daughter Gianna’s names. Natalia also honored her sister by wearing her high school jersey during the opening.

“📍 LA 💜🤍🖤 We officially unveiled another Kobe and Gianna Bryant basketball court in LA thanks to our incredible partnership with @drinkbodyarmor 🙌 and @lacountyparks !,” she wrote.

“This isn’t just a court – it’s a new home for young athletes to grow and perfect their games using their #mambamentality while they #playgigisway 🏀 #mambaforever,” Natalia added.

Photos of Kobe kissing his late daughter’s forehead were also posted in the perimeters of the court to be the background of those who wish to play in the area.

To mark the opening, Natalia and some brands ran some drills with children to help them get immersed in the sport.

Kobe was one of the most beloved athletes in LA after becoming the face of the Lakers for over two decades. He won five titles with the team, first in a three-peat from 2000 to 2002 and again in 2009 and 2010.

He died in 2020 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna.

Natalia Bryant wants to channel her late father Kobe’s mentality in life

Natalia Bryant grew up seeing her father, Kobe, winning championships and dominating in the NBA. After his death, she wants to honor him by living according to his mentality.

Talking to Town & Country in 2024, Natalia explained how she wants to live her life, just like her father.

"In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” she said.

"I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there's no finish line. …You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge."

Natalia recently graduated from the University of Southern California. The 22-year-old is the oldest of Kobe’s daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant.

