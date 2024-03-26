Nate Robinson serves polarizing Michael Jordan-LeBron James take following Michael Beasley's GOAT opinion

The Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate has continued to be a major talking point in the NBA community. On the heels of James eclipsing 40,000 career points, the debate has received new life, with many of the mindset that the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate is over. In year 21, with James showing little signs of slowing down, many believe the debate is settled.

Despite that, there are plenty who believe that Michael Jordan deserves to be considered the greatest of all time even today. As a Defensive Player of the Year, and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, his defensive accomplishments and championships give him the title in the eyes of many.

This week, former LA Lakers' forward Michael Beasley shared his view, indicating that he believes the title belongs to James. In his eyes, the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is over, and anyone who is on the side of Michael Jordan needs to leave the past in the past.

Those comments didn't sit too well with NBA vet Nate Robinson, who fired back on Instagram, refuting Beasley's claim. The way he sees things, Michael Jordan is the GOAT. In response to Beasley's claims, Robinson wrote:

"N***a stop smoking weed, the reason we say JO the best is b/c we have eyes and can see his game is just better bro it's ok, we know ur a bron fan and that's ok, but JO made every human on this earth wanna be like mike lol and wear his kicks, I still haven't seen one human wear lebrons with jeans or any regular outfit lol."

Michael Beasley fires back at Nate Robinson regarding Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate

Nate Robinson's comment regarding the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate came on the heels of Michael Beasley declaring James the greatest of all time. While one would think that the back-and-forth would end there, that wasn't the case.

In response to Nate Robinson's Instagram comment regarding the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate, Michael Beasley fired back. The way he sees things, if you stripped away names and accolades, and ranked the best players at every position, LeBron James could be the best at every position.

Replying to Robinson's comment on Instagram, Beasley threw shade at his fellow NBA vet for taking things too far and getting personal, writing:

"Ouch I thought were were friends, I get not agreeing with my opinion but that jab hurt worse than seeing you plank on TV."

The comment, of course, was in reference to Nate Robinson being knocked out by Jake Paul in their celebrity boxing match back in 2020 at the Staples Center. So far, it doesn't appear as though Robinson has responded to Beasley's dig, however, the back-and-forth has only amplified the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate.

The back-and-forth between Robinson and Beasley seems to have followed the same trend as other MJ-LeBron debates, with things getting heated. As Carmelo Anthony indicated in the past, the debate continues to result in fans and analysts missing out on the opportunity to simply enjoy greatness.