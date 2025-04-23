Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels combining for 17 pts in Game 2 has fans mocking Wolves duo - "Everyone knows that was a fluke game"

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the LA Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs first round on Tuesday after Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels couldn't recreate their Game 1 success.

Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards carried the weight for the Timberwolves, finishing with 27 and 25 points. The rest of the team's role players failed to score double digits, leading to Minnesota's 94-85 loss.

The performance was a stark difference from game one, when Minnesota made a team playoff record 21 shots from behind the perimeter. Reid and McDaniels combined for 48 points, shooting 19-25 from the field and 9-12 from the 3-point line.

However, the two role players then combined for just 17 points in Game 2, shooting 6-19 from the field and 1-6 from behind the arc. Their performance prompted fans to call their stellar stat line from the previous game a fluke.

"I think everyone knew that was a fluke game," one fan said.

Fans react to the Minnesota Timberwolves' game two performance

"Now that's more like it," another fan wrote.

"This is what happens when we actually play defense," a fan said.

More fans continued to react to the Minnesota Timberwolves' game two performance. Several fans suggested the role players' hot shooting cooled off.

"Came back to reality lol," another fan reacted.

"The nobodies regressing to their norms," a fan wrote.

"I knew it was a fluke hahaha," one fan commented.

Reid's nine points, two rebounds and one assist game two stat line is significantly lower than his 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists regular season averages.

The same is true for McDaniels' eight points, four rebounds and one assist for Game 2, while his regular-season averages were 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Edwards, Reid and McDaniels' offensive flow disrupted by the Lakers' zone defense

After Game 1, Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards sent a message to fans, believing that the results were simply due to a hot night shooting from behind the arc. The two told fans just to watch, but following the game two loss, Edwards gave credit to the Lakers' defense.

"It seemed like every time I caught the ball, they kind of went into a zone in a sense. It's kind of confusing at times, but we'll watch film and be ready," Edwards said. "We're 1-1, there's nothing better to be, but 2-0, but we're 1-1."

The series will shift back to Minnesota on Friday, as the Lakers will get set to go on the road for a 9:30 p.m. tip-off. The Lakers are 19-22 on the road this season, while Minnesota is 22-16 at home.

