"Nazi salute on national television" - Al Horford's sister Anna Horford stunned over Elon Musk's strange gesture at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Boston Celtics star Al Horford's sister Anna Horford was stunned by Elon Musk's gesture at the presidential inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday. The billionaire, who was speaking to Trump's supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, seemed very ecstatic during his speech.

During the speech, Musk thumped his chest with his right hand and spread his hand forward with his palm facing down.

Stunned by Elon Musk's controversial gesture, Anna Horford posted a picture from CNN Live on her Instagram story.

"Elon Musk just did a f***ing Nazi salute on national television," she wrote in bold red letters in the caption of her IG story.

Anna Horford's IG story [Credit: IG/@anna_horford]

She made another post on her IG story with several stunned face emojis in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@anna_horford]

Moreover, Horford did not stop there. She made another post on her X, formerly known as "Twitter."

"Elon Musk just did a Nazi salute on national television," she wrote four times in the post reposting a video of Musk doing the gesture.

In her other post, Anna called the tech billionaire a "loser" and a "dangerous" person.

"What an enormous f***ing loser. I’d laugh if he wasn’t so dangerous," she wrote.

Anna Horford is not alone in alleging Musk of the fascist salute. According to The Guardian, several prominent names have alleged Musk to have done so.

According to ADL (Anti-Defamation League), a Hitler salute consists of "raising an outstretched right arm with the palm down." Moreover, Kamala Harris had previously called Trump a fascist, which was bound to make Musk's gesture controversial.

"Stands for fascism" - Al Horford's sister Anna Horford unleashes attack on Donald Trump

Al Horford's sister Anna Horford has never been one to shy away from criticism of Donald Trump. She has previously called him out for his policies and viewpoints. Even after his win, Horford continued her attack on the 47th President, accusing him of election interference and fascism.

On Jan. 9, Anna made a post on X, formerly known as "Twitter," unleashing an attack on the US President. She accused Donald Trump of representing fascism.

"Tr*mp truly isn’t funny or entertaining," she wrote. "He’s quite literally evil & dangerous & stands for fascism."

Since Donald Trump declared for election, Anna Horford has been very vocal against him on her social media. The sister of the Celtics star also slammed him for not paying heed to healthcare and wages of citizens after Trump's statement on gender.

