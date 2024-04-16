NBA 2023-24 Regular Season registers record-shattering attendance numbers amid thrilling finish

The 2023-24 NBA Regular Season shattered attendance records across the board amid a thrilling year from start to finish. The league's player participation policy and the newly introduced NBA In-Season Tournament proved to be the hitmakers amid a successful season.

According to the latest numbers released by the league, this season set records for regular-season total attendance, average attendance and percentage of capacity and sellouts, breaking the previous year's records.

Here's how the attendance records compared between the current and previous seasons:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Highest NBA Total attendance in a season:

2023-24: 22,538,518

2022-23: 22,234,502

Highest NBA Regular-Season Average Attendance

2023-24: 18,324

2022-23: 18,077

Meanwhile, the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament saw the league have the highest attendance in November at 18,208. Fans across the globe attended games in the US as viewers from 150 countries and territories watched the matchups in the arenas.

At least 12 teams had significant contributions in the arena sellouts this year as the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, sold out every "true" home game.

The 2023-24 NBA Regular Season ends with seeding drama across both conferences

Entering the 2023-24 NBA season finale, only the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks had confirmed seedings among the playoff-bound teams. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks were the only play-in teams with confirmed seedings.

The Eastern Conference had the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in a tiebreaker for the second seed. It could have been a three-way tiebreaker had the Bucks and the Knicks lost and the Cleveland Cavaliers won.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers were in a three-way tiebreaker for the fifth, sixth and seventh seeds respectively. The Miami Heat could have made it a four-way tiebreaker with a win and losses for the other three teams.

Also read: 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs bracket: All seeds and first-round matchups confirmed

The Western Conference's top three seeds were in a three-way tiebreaker, with OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets jostling for the top seed.

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings were in a similar situation at the bottom of the play-in tournament standings, which the Kings eventually won. It could have been a three-way tiebreaker had the LA Lakers lost their final game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also read: 2024 NBA Western Conference Playoffs bracket: All seeds and first round matchups confirmed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback