The 2023-24 season has concluded and a full picture of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs can now be viewed. The finale of the season was intense and multiple teams tried to fight for better positioning in the conference. At the end of the day, the official four teams who are confirmed to play in the first round have been confirmed, while the Play-In is yet to be determined.

Six teams have been confirmed to be locked in the playoffs this year. The first seed has been taken over by the OKC Thunder, below them are the Denver Nuggets, who finished in second place. The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter the postseason as the third seed while the LA Clippers are locked in the fourth place.

The final two teams are the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, who finished the season as the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.

For the teams who will play additional games for the Play-In Tournament, fans will get to watch the four remaining teams in the top ten of the standings. The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the seventh seed, while the LA Lakers finished as the eighth seed.

The ninth place belongs to the Sacramento Kings, a team that finished third in last year's playoffs. The tenth place was secured by the Golden State Warriors. Let's take a look at the confirmed matchups for the NBA Western Conference Playoffs.

Which teams have been confirmed matchups in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs?

Fans will get to watch intense playoff basketball this season as the race to secure the spots has energized the teams.

The Wolves will play the Suns in the first round. In their three-game season series, Phoenix swept Minnesota. This will be an interesting matchup as the third-seeded team boasts the best defense in the league, while the Kevin Durant-led team has a unique roster of stars and veterans.

The Clippers will once again match up against the Mavericks. This will be the third time they'll face against each other in the first round. In their first two series against each other, the LA team won both.

Which teams will play in the Play-In Tournament?

Before the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, fans will see the Pelicans take on the Lakers. Whichever team wins that game will be the team to face the defending champions, the Nuggets.

As for the Kings and Warriors, only one team will get to play twice to secure the eighth spot. In the second round of the Play-In, the winner between the two teams will play whichever team loses in the Pelicans-Lakers game. The winner will take on the Thunder as the eighth seed in the first round.

Fans will get a treat to watch the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs this year.