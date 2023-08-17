NBA 2023-24 Season schedule: Full list of games revealed

The much-awaited NBA 2023-24 schedule is out. The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets will tip things off this season as they revisit their rivalry that began in the 2023 playoffs last year in the conference finals. As the reigning champion, Denver gets to host the game in their arena.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors in the second game of the opening night on October 24th. The Christmas Day games will feature Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns.

The 2023-24 NBA season is expected to be highly unpredictable

If last year was anything to go by, the 2023-24 NBA season could be like no other. There are ample contenders for the playoffs spots and for the title. Almost all teams are at 100% when it comes to having a healthy roster, which makes it a highly unpredictable season.

Some big trades could also go down, featuring names like Damian Lillard, James Harden and Zach Lavine, which could change the landscape for title-contending teams. The schedule on the marquee dates already has everyone excited, so to see all 30 teams leave it all on the floor has every NBA fan anticipating the start of the NBA's 78th season.

