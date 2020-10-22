NBA 2K21 Ratings: LeBron James leads the league with a score of 98, Giannis and AD rated just behind the King

NBA 2K has been one of the most popular basketball video games in the past twenty years. Since its launch in 1999, the game has won the hearts of many NBA fans because of its gameplay and impressive emulation of fans' favorite players. The latest version of the series - NBA 2K21 - released in September 2020. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at the latest NBA 2K21 ratings of some of the top stars in the league including that of LeBron James of the LA Lakers .

NBA 2K21 Ratings: LeBron James is the top-ranked player yet again

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James has been the highest-rated NBA 2K player since 2011. After winning his fourth championship this year in the Orlando bubble, King James has continued his NBA 2K streak and leads the league with an overall rating of 98.

👑 Still King 👑



The No. 1 ranked player in NBA 2K21 is @KingJames at 98 OVR



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yMH7Maxdav — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

LeBron James, who had an overall rating of 97 in NBA 2K20, has a better rating in NBA 2K21. While we still await the NBA 2K ratings of some of the other top players, there's no doubt that the LA Lakers superstar could be the highest-rated player in NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 Ratings: Giannis Antetkounmpo gets a 97 overall, Jamal Murray settles for 87

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Four

In a Twitter live stream, the NBA 2K21 team announced the ratings of a few other LA Lakers players who were a part of the 2020 championship-winning team.

27-year-old Anthony Davis has been given an impressive overall rating of 96 because of his stellar performances in Orlando. While Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each received NBA 2K ratings of 76 apiece, Alex Caruso secured an overall rating of 75 in this year's game.

Two-time MVP Giannis is a 97 OVR 🦌



Thoughts? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/hfNvd2edlm — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Among other top players, Milwaukee Buck's Giannis Antetokoumpo was the second-highest-rated player with an overall rating of 97.

Following Miami Heat's resounding success in the 2020 NBA playoffs, Jimmy Butler's NBA 2K21 rating has rose to 93 overall (compared to 88 in last year's edition).

Jamal Murray moves up to 8️⃣7️⃣



On point? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/FfWxUsn2Wm — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who entered the big-league this time, has secured an impressive NBA 2K21 rating of 94. However, despite an impressive performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs this year, Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray had to settle for a rating of 87.