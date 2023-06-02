NBA 2K23 Finals locker code - Free rewards, how to redeem, and more

2K Sports has recently released a new locker code for NBA 2K23 players in celebration of the NBA Finals. The code was dropped during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, giving players the opportunity to enhance their MyTeam squad with valuable resources.

This particular locker code offers a special pack that can be especially beneficial if you're new to NBA 2K23. With the game being added to the PS Plus subscription, there is a larger player base, but starting late may result in having a weaker MyTeam squad. However, with this free locker code, you can give your account a boost without spending any real-life or in-game currency.

NBA 2K23 free locker code can be redeemed only once per account

The MyTeam mode is NBA 2K23's equivalent of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game mode. You must make your squad using special cards of NBA pros, which feature current and former superstars. Some amazing items are currently available within the game, and you could end up with one, all thanks to tonight's NBA Finals code.

2K23-FINALS-DEN-MIA

nba2kio(🪩LOCKERCODES.IO) @nba2kio Locker code from the broadcast



The code, 2K23-FINALS-DEN-MIA, allows you to redeem one shiny Playoffs card of your choice. These cards feature current and former NBA superstars, and you can select the one that suits your team's needs. Remember, the code can only be redeemed once per account.

Redeeming codes in NBA 2K23 is a simple process:

Start and load the game.

Go to the MyTeam menu.

Go to Community Hub.

There's an option called Locker Codes. Click on it.

Enter tonight's code in there and confirm to get all the rewards.

Once redeemed, the pack will be available in your in-game store within the MyTeam mode. Open the pack to collect the rewards and add them to your squad. This code is the latest addition to a series of similar freebies provided by 2K Sports in the past. While most of them have expired, you can search for additional codes that may still be valid for redemption in the MyTeam mode.

