NBA 2K23 Heatwave Pack: All new players released in MyTeam mode

With the release of the new Heatwave promo, things are turning up a notch in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam mode. The new set of cards went live earlier on Friday, June 2, and introduced some amazing items for players and their respective squads.

Developers 2K Sports has also introduced a new pack that has boosted the chance of finding these items, including the Dark Matter variant. It’s no wonder why the 2K community has been ecstatic with the NBA superstars featured in the promo.

MyTeam has got plenty of special additions in the last month and a half, and most have amazing key stats. Some cards can even be called "broken" in their respective positions due to how well they play in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2K community has another opportunity to get the new cards and solidify their team as the Championship Finals gain steam between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

Complete list of all NBA 2K23 Heatwave promo cards available in MyTeam

Developer 2K Sports has introduced a special pack with 20% odds of finding a Heatwave card. While this is the best way of obtaining the new cards, let’s first look at which superstars are present:

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Heatwave players just dropped in MyTEAM! Heatwave players just dropped in MyTEAM! https://t.co/hAfpr9rIGg

Mikal Bridges – SG/SF

Allen Iverson – SG/PG

Klay Thompson – SG/SF

Jermaine O’Neal – PF/SF

Lance Stephenson – SG/PG

Ralph Sampson – C

Paul Pierce – SF/SG

Chris Paul – SG/PG

Tyrese Haliburton – PG/SG

There are four Invincible Inserts players can find from the pack as well:

Anthony Davis – PF/C

Lebron James – SF/SG

Stephen Curry – PG/SG

Carmelo Anthony – SF/SG

All the cards have an overall of 99, and some could be incredible additions to any squad in NBA 2K23.

Ralph Samson could be high on the wishlist for players as he’s the only one who can play as a center (Anthony Davis is the only exception, but he’s an Invincible Insert).

The new Lebron James card also appears to be an amazing item that will be pretty high on the meta. His in-game stats indicate that he offers a pretty balanced gameplay.

Despite the boosted odds in NBA 2K23, it could take players several tries to find one or more of these special Heatwave cards.

Poll : 0 votes