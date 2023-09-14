NBA 2K24 developer clarifies about difficulties in shooting; wants things to be much more realistic

The scenario surrounding shooting has been a bit of a mixed bag in NBA 2K24 ever since the game was launched on September 8. The issues are far more on the current-gen version than its old-gen counterpart.

Director Mike Yang has now publicly stated that it's not the shooting that players need to be worried about. What's happening is perfectly fine, and it's along the expected lines as 2K Games and Visual Concepts want the gameplay to be realistic.

Social media, especially Twitter, has been flooded with many complaints about how difficult shooting has become in NBA 2K24. While scoring from close to the baskets, including dunks, can be done rather easily, using throws is no longer the same.

The task becomes quite harder if players are aiming to score from 3-pointers. While there has been a call for buffs to handle the situation, it seems unlikely based on what Mr. Yang has claimed.

NBA 2K24's harder shooting is to enforce a degree of realism with the overall gameplay

Speaking on the game's official subreddit, Yang clarified what they can expect from throws in NBA 2K24 to the community. According to him, players should concentrate more if one of their players with 85+ shooting regularly misses the baskets.

However, a 50% to 60% success rate is normal if the players they use aren't great at shooting. Moreover, this rate of success will come down if players are attempting 3-pointers. All of this is due to the simple fact that the corresponding success rates match with NBA superstars in real life.

In real-life games, scoring from every throw is close to impossible. Even the best shooters, like Steph Curry, can miss throws, and such incidences only increase for other athletes. It appears that things in NBA 2K24 will also be somewhat similar.

That said, scoring in game modes like MyCareer and MyTeam will gradually improve as players spend more time with the game. Cards coming out in MyTeam mode will have comparatively better stats, allowing players to shoot and score more often.

Similarly, they will be able to level up their MyCareer creation and improve the stats related to scoring from a throw.