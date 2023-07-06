NBA 2k24 to feature Kobe Bryant on cover of latest edition of the game: Expected release date, editions and more

NBA 2k24 has fans incredibly excited about the latest iteration of the game. With the late great Kobe Bryant set to grace the cover, fans are eagerly awaiting news about when they can get the game, and what perks they can get for pre-ordering.

Much like previous editions of the game, NBA 2k24 will release in September, following the same trend as past years, with Dexerto reporting September 10th. Fortunately for fans who can't wait to get their hands on the game, pre-orders begin on July 7th.

Previous versions of the game, including NBA 2k23, had multiple versions of the game release, with last year's edition having four editions. In addition to the standard Devin Booker edition, players could purchase the 'Jordan edition' which came with an MJ-themed cover.

While there's been no word on whether NBA 2k24 will feature any other cover athletes besides Kobe Bryant, it's expected that the game will release two versions. The standard version will likely come with just the game, whereas the upgraded 'Kobe Edition' will likely come with VC (Virtual Currency) like past years.

With included 'VC' players can hit the ground running in NBA 2k24 to upgrade their MyPlayers, as well as purchase apparel, tattoos, & various sneakers.

Platforms NBA 2k24 will release on, and expected changes to gameplay

With next-gen consoles such as the Xbox Series S & X, and the PlayStation 5 now much more common, many have wondered what platforms the game will release on. Fortunately, gamers still on previous-gen consoles, such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will still be able to get their hands on the game.

In addition, PC users and Nintendo Switch gamers will also be able to purchase the game.

NBL x NBA 2K Media Opportunity

Given that 2k no longer releases a demo of the game, fans have been left to speculate as to what changes could be made to the on-court gameplay. Last year there were a number of changes, most notably to the way players created their MyPlayer Archetype.

Fans are calling for changes in how quitters are handled in online gaming, particularly in 'Rec' mode where players compete in teams of five. While quitting currently results in a grade penalty, fans are urging for harsher penalties such as VC fines. Whether developers will implement these changes remains to be seen.

