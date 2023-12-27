NBA 2K24 free Season Token locker code: All rewards, how to redeem, and more

In an incredible surprise, 2K Games has released an NBA 2K24 free Season Token locker code, which can be greatly valuable for the entire community. This continues the recent trend of the publishers providing plenty of freebies to all players as part of the festive season. While some of the previous items haven't been that great, the latest addition certainly has plenty of value.

The main job for players will be to redeem it as early as possible. After all, the NBA 2K24 free Season Token locker code has a limited shelf life, and once it expires, there won't be any rewards. Let's take a look at all the details that are associated with the latest code.

NBA 2K24 free Season Token locker code

The latest code was provided by 2K Games on Dec. 27. While there's only one code, you will get 10 seasonal tokens. Here's the code that you'll have to redeem:

MYTEAM-10-TOKENS-FOR-YOU

Fans can use the ten seasonal tokens in different ways. One of them includes picking up the Ruby Zubac card, which will be extremely beneficial if you're a beginner. Alternatively, gamers can keep storing the tokens for Amethyst cards as well.

Remember that this code can be used only once per 2K account. This is applicable even if you use the same account to play on different platforms. The rewards are available for both current and next-gen versions of the game.

How to redeem the NBA 2K24 free Season Token locker code?

The process of redeeming the code is pretty much the same as previous offerings. Once you have started the game, load the MyTeam mode and follow these steps:

In MyTeam mode, scroll over to find the Community Hub section.

In the Community Hub section, look for Locker Codes.

Click on it, and a text box will open. This is where you need to enter tonight's code.

Once you have redeemed the code, the tokens will be automatically added to your existing balance.

You can now use these tokens at the Token Market across all the different items that can be obtained.

As of Dec. 27, this code is available for a week.