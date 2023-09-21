NBA 2K24 Level Up promo: Release date, collection rewards, and more

Week 3 of NBA 2K24 will witness the release of the brand new Level Up promo, which will introduce an exciting set of cards for the community. While 2K Games has already released some exciting promos so far, the upcoming event could take it to the "next level." After all, all the cards that will be available in the packs in this promo will have the ability to evolve and become better in MyTeam mode.

The Level Up promo looks like an absolutely stunning concept, which could require a bit of strategy from the players as well. It could make sense for players to devise the best plans to improve the cards they get. As usual, finding all the promo items will allow players to unlock the main collection rewards that feature an Amethyst Shawn Kemp item in NBA 2K24 MyTeam.

NBA 2K24 Level Up promo release date and time

The Level Up promo items will be available in packs and different agendas starting Friday, Sept. 22. It will likely remain for one week in the MyTeam modes, so players must not wait any time if they wish to complete the collection.

As usual, all the new cards are going to be available at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/8:30 p.m. IST. Players must make sure to abide by these timings if they choose to open the packs to find possible promo items.

All Level Up promo cards

Here are all the promo cards, along with their possible level up path which will be active once players obtain them in the MyTeam mode.

Mitch Richmond - Ruby to Amethyst

- Ruby to Amethyst Ausar Thompson - Sapphire to Ruby

- Sapphire to Ruby Rudy Tomjanovich - Sapphire to Ruby

- Sapphire to Ruby Desmond Mason - Emerald to Sapphire

- Emerald to Sapphire Dee Brown - Emerald to Sapphire

- Emerald to Sapphire Tyrone Hill - Gold to Emerald

- Gold to Emerald Charlie Ward - Gold to Emerald

If someone manages to unlock all these cards, they will be able to add the Amethyst card of 91-rated Shawn Kemp. There's a healthy blend of previous Hall of Famers and current rookie sensations in this lot.

It's worth noting that the improvements in evolutions will not be a cosmetic gimmick. The overalls and stats of each card will actually improve, allowing players to further strengthen their MyTeam squads in NBA 2K24.