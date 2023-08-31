NBA 2K24 MyCareer set to introduce new Beachside city, affiliations, and more

The MyCareer mode is returning bigger and better than ever in NBA 2K24, and 2K Sports has released the first trailer featuring the popular game mode. Confirming the early rumors, plenty of changes are coming in the form of a new location and affiliation.

That's not all, as there will be variations between the current-gen and next-gen versions. MyCareer is arguably the most popular game mode in NBA 2K history, allowing players to fulfill their ambitions of becoming pros.

But it's easier said than done, as plenty of challenges will await them in the new city. This time around, the action switches to the tropical Beachside City. That's not all, as 2K Sports has officially confirmed plenty of new content coming for the players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 MyCareer mode includes plenty of quests

Expand Tweet

Like every year, the main aim for players in MyCareer mode will be to become NBA professionals and emulate the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, they will also get to enjoy an exciting side-quest that allows them to enjoy streetball.

There will be three different venues for the players to enjoy, and they will feature challenging bosses. The community will earn some valuable Takeover perks that will significantly help develop MyPlayer builds.

NBA 2K24 MyCareer's Rep mode offers a big change

Expand Tweet

The rep system will be a lot more streamlined, and there will be two affiliations. Players can choose between Rise and Elite and compete every season across different tasks to earn unique rewards.

Interestingly, all players will start without any affiliation and then get to choose. The two affiliations are incredibly different in terms of their themes, and the Rise affiliation looks amazing based on the first set of screenshots.

In comparison, Elite takes players to a more futuristic-looking world filled with technological advancements and neon lights.

The main aim for NBA 2K24 players will be to reach the top 10 among their faction, as it will help them unlock exclusive rewards. This will be decided by their seasonal contributions and how they fare in the different events.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)