NBA 2K24 player ratings update (January 2024)

The NBA 2K24 player ratings update is conducted regularly by developers Visual Concepts and 2K Games to ensure that players get the authentic feel of the basketball world. While all NBA athletes start with certain stats and overalls, these are altered every month. 2K Games has released a fresh set of NBA 2K24 player ratings updates dated January 11, ahead of the upcoming season.

As usual, the NBA 2K24 player ratings update contains nerfs and buffs to the overall performance of the superstars. Much of the change is a proper reflection of the recent form of the superstars.

Athletes from teams that have been doing well have received positive changes in the NBA 2K24 player ratings update. Similarly, those who have been performing poorly have received nerfs in the latest NBA 2K24 player ratings update.

All NBA 2K24 player ratings update in January 2024

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 73 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 79 OVR (-2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 76 OVR (+2)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 74 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 70 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics

Derrick White: 85 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)

Neemias Queta: 71 OVR (+3)

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller: 79 OVR (+1)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 73 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (+3)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 75 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+2)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 79 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 74 OVR (-1)

A.J. Lawson: 72 OVR (+5)

Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson: 77 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (+1)

Ausar Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)

Killian Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Knox II: 72 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 78 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 77 OVR (+3)

Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 86 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (-2)

Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 93 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 85 OVR (+2)

Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 87 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 73 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)

D'Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 78 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 76 OVR (-2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 73 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (+1)

Marcus Smart: 81 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

David Roddy: 73 OVR (-1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Nikola Jović: 75 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 75 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 74 OVR (-1)

Jamal Cain: 71 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 79 OVR (-1)

Kyle Anderson: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 74 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 90 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (+2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (-1)

Miles McBride: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 76 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker: 94 OVR (-1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 75 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Scoot Henderson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 74 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 87 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 73 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 70 OVR (+3)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

JaVale McGee: 75 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 70 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 82 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Christopher: 72 OVR (-2)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 76 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 73 OVR (-1)

Who are the winners in the NBA 2K24 player ratings update of January 2024?

Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Kawhi Leonard are certainly the biggest names to have benefited from the NBA 2K24 player ratings update in January. Doncic's overall rating after the NBA 2K24 player ratings update stands at 97.

Similarly, both Young and Leonard have added +1 to their ratings, which are now at 92 and 90, respectively, following the NBA 2K24 player ratings update.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's stakes continue to rise, and post the NBA 2K24 player ratings update, his overall has increased to 87.

Both Paolo Banchero and Domantas Sabonis have been buffed by +2 overall compared to their previous NBA 2K24 player ratings update in December 2023.