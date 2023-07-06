With the latest news of Kobe Bryant gracing the cover of NBA 2k24, many are wondering about the game's release date. Much like previous years, this year's iteration will release at midnight in early September.

For example, NBA 2k23 released on Sept. 9, 2022, with NBA 2k22 the released on Sept. 10, 2021.

Before that, NBA 2k21 released slightly earlier on Sept. 4, with NBA 2k20 (the last year the company released the "Prelude" demo of the game) releasing on Sept. 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately for fans, following the NBA draft, the NBA 2k24 development team has added all the new rookies into the game, just in time for the release. With that, the continuing NBA free-agency period will see the NBA 2k development team shuffle players around the league ahead of the highly anticipated release.

NBL x NBA 2K media opportunity

Preorder info for NBA 2k24 and different editions of the game

This year, fans who can't wait to get their hands on NBA 2k24 will be able to preorder in July, with NBA2kw.com reporting a July 7 preorder date. Much like years prior, it's expected that there will be multiple editions of the game available for purchase.

Last year a number of editions were released in addition to the standard edition featuring Devin Booker. With last year's game being NBA 2k23, the game featured multiple editions with Michael Jordan on the cover as well.

Upgraded editions compared to the standard edition will likely feature incentives, much like in years past, with players able to hit the ground running with VC (Virtual Currency).

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

So far, there have been no covers released besides the standard edition cover featuring Kobe Bryant, and the upgraded "Mamba Edition" cover. The past two years, NBA 2k also released WNBA editions featuring WNBA superstars.

Last year, for example, NBA 2k23 featured a version with Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, while the year prior Candace Parker was on the WNBA edition cover.

With just about two months to go until the projected release date, it will be interesting to see how the game is received by the 2k community.

Poll : 0 votes