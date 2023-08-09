NBA 2K24 ratings revealed: Nikola Jokic beats King Lebron James to the podium

The first set of ratings for NBA 2K24 has dropped, and Nikola Jokic appears to be the highest-rated name, beating Lebron James and Kevin Durant along the way.

With a rating of 98, the finals MVP of the previous season has received a slight boost to his overalls from last year. That said, most of the ratings revealed so far are along the expected lines.

While the revealed overalls are few, it contains the most prominent names. Nikola Jokic and Lebron James might grab the headlines, but 2K Sports has decided to start the process with a bang.

Combined with leaks from reliable leaker 2K_Intel, fans can be informed about how the biggest starts will look at the beginning of the NBA 2K24.

All confirmed NBA 2K24 overalls: Nikola Jokic, Lebron James, and more

Here's the complete set of all the NBA 2K24 overalls revealed earlier in August. The first set is the ones 2K Sports have done on the game's official Twitter.

Nikola Jokic - 98

Lebron James - 96

Joel Embid - 96

Stephen Curry - 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 96

Kevin Durant - 96

The remaining names on the following part are yet to be confirmed officially by 2K Sports. However, 2K_Intel has become a reliable name in the world of NBA 2K24 information, and there are justified reasons to believe in the leaks.

Devon Booker - 94

Jimmy Butler - 95

Jayson Tatum - 95

Luka Doncic - 95

Do note that 2K Sports confirmed some leaks while this article was being written. Readers are advised to follow the game's official Twitter account for all the latest and verified news.

Nikola Jokic taking the podium, outnumbering the likes of Lebron James, isn't shocking. In many ways, Lebron's overall is an achievement in itself, considering his age. It showcases his abilities at a time when many wondered if he'll hang up his boots. An overall of 96 is no mean feat, and he will again be a force to reckon with.

Similarly, Jokic taking the top spot is entirely justified. After finishing as season MVP twice, Joker was beaten to the position by Embid. However, he managed to lead Denver all the way to the coveted championship, and his rating is an accreditation of his performances.

NBA 2K24's WNBA cover athlete Sabrina Ionescu's overall has also been revealed, and she has entered the elite club with a first-time rating of 90.

