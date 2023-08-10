NBA 2K24 ratings: Victor Wembanyama creates record for a rookie

The NBA 2K24 rating reveal that what many were waiting for has finally taken place, and generational talent Victor Wembanyama is officially the highest-rated rookie in the upcoming release. With an overall of 84, he has also set a new record. This is the highest overall for a rookie in the history of the entire NBA 2K series.

Wembanyama's potential has always been a matter of great intrigue. The first hint for a high rating came as early as in July when Ronnie 2K hinted at how special Wemby is as a talent. Hence, the overall of 84 isn't surprising, and it's nothing less than what he deserves. While the true extent of his talent in the NBA remains to be seen, the hype will be real once NBA 2K24 releases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wembanyama's high overall in NBA 2K24 could make him a firm favorite

Many in the community had expected Wembanyama to get a high overall rating in NBA 2K24. With the magical number of 84, he has beat Zion Williamson, who held the record of the highest-rated rookie in the franchise's history. When Zion debuted in the NBA, he was awarded an initial rating of 81.

Ronnie 2K had previously mentioned that he believes Wemby is a great talent. The same has been claimed by many other NBA superstars as well. It's no wonder San Antonio Spurs were elated to add him to their roster after the recent draft.

The complete set of Wembanyama's stats has yet to be revealed, but it could occur before the game's release on September 9, 2023. It will help determine how good or bad the card will be on the game's meta. Incidentally, NBA 2K23 players have already got a brief taste as Wemby was introduced via the Next promo in MyTeam on a previous occasion.

However, NBA 2K24 will be the first instance of the Frenchman in all game modes. Those who love to play offline will be able to test their skills in MyNBA. For MyTeam lovers, Wemby is expected to be heavily in demand following the September launch.

Moreover, his overall of 84 makes him significantly better than the remaining rookies. For instance, Brandon Miller, the second Round 1 pick, has an overall of only 78. While it's not a poor number by any means, 2K Sports is undoubtedly on the Wemby hype.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)