NBA 2K24 set to receive massive changes in gameplay and introduces new badge system

2K Sports has been showcasing different aspects of the upcoming NBA 2K24 title, which releases worldwide on September 9 (September 8 in some regions). Since the reveal of the first gameplay trailer last week, developers Visual Concepts and director Mike Wang has highlighted some of the biggest changes coming soon. PlayStation has posted a vlog which includes a candid interview with Mike.

While Mike has revealed plenty of interesting information, a new badge system seems to be on the horizon. That's not all as paint defense will also receive major changes from how it has worked in the previous games. Moreover, 2K Sports has also concentrated on making the game far more accessible for beginners, especially for those who might not be expert with basketball games in general.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24's new paint defense system could be a welcome addition

The major improvement to paint defense will be in terms of how players try to block the attackers. The new system will ensure that players have to focus more on chance creation, and guarded throws will be harder to score.

Expand Tweet

"One of the biggest things that the community at large really wanted to see improved was paint defense. That’s one that I think we really stepped into this year thinking, how can we improve it on different levels and different systems in our game.

"So the body up, that’s basically our on-ball defense in the collisions that happen when you body up the ball-handler, that system got blown out, especially under the basket/around the rim, that contact there, the post-contact in the paint shots especially–being able to put a body on a shooter in the paint was a big aspect of improving paint defense."

The Twitter post further added:

"Scoring in the paint feels correct. And scoring in the perimeter feels correct, you get the right results when you take the right shots. Or if you’re getting guarded, and you’re taking bad shots, you get the results you expect. So those are the kinds of things we’re always trying to improve on year after year."

If executed properly, the new paint defense system of NBA 2K24 could be a marked improvement, and force players to rely on their skills.

NBA 2K24's new badge system

The badge system has always been an integral part of all NBA 2K games, but 2K24 will witness a new version. The new system will not only be simpler, but it will largely depend on how someone plays the game. It will essentially shape-up how their virtual form will look like.

Expand Tweet

Here's what Gameplay Director Mike Wang said on the badge system of NBA 2K24:

"The badge game is very nuanced this year. Let’s put it this way, the way you play on the court is going to reflect how your badges get shaped, and how your player looks at the end of the day. So when you do something over and over again, let’s say you like to do spin jumpers, you’re going to see your abilities as a spin jumper player improve steadily over time.

Additionally, rookie difficulty will also be available for all players, as 2K Sports aims to provide an enjoyable experience to all. It remains to be seen if all the intended changes will appease the NBA 2K24 community in the coming days.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)