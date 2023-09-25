NBA 2K24 v1.3 update - Patch notes, MyCareer changes, and more

NBA 2K24's v1.3 update is expected to go live later today on Sept. 25 as Visual Concepts look to fine tune the new-gen version of the game even further. Despite a smooth launch, there have been numerous issues which have cropped up. The upcoming patch is set to become the third one within the first month, and it will certainly allow players to enjoy even better gameplay.

The upcoming patch includes several changes made across multiple game modes. It focuses on some of the major complaints from users, and also a few pesky bugs which have cropped up post launch. Once the patch goes live, everyone will have to download it in order to enjoy all the latest changes in NBA 2K24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All major changes in NBA 2K24 v1.3 update

Compared to the previous v1.2 update, the v1.3 update is more focused on the MyCareer game mode. Despite the mode's popularity, some of the persistent issues have caused irritation for the NBA 2K24 players. Here are the official patch notes as mentioned on the game's 2K Discord server.

GAMEPLAY

"Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce 'ghost contests'"

"Increased the make window size of open meter dunks"

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

"A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience"

"Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game’s main menu following a black screen"

"Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience"

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

"The RISE-specific Heat Check Booster has been adjusted to activate after 3 made shots in a row rather than 5"

"Fixed a user-reported issue that caused an indefinite hang when attempting to load a MyCAREER save"

"Resolved a rare issue preventing rewards from being received upon the completion of some quests, including Rebirth and certain Badge Perks"

"Closed a loophole that could cause issues getting through the offseason when attending practice after the final game of the NBA season"

"Made some adjustments to ensure that Flashback games can be played at any time during the NBA season"

Expand Tweet

With so much emphasis on MyCareer mode, v1.3 update could finally be the solution for all NBA 2K24 players on new-gen. However, Visual Concepts has also informed that a much bigger patch is coming sometimes around October.